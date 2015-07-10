Listen to the New Drake and Majid Jordan Song, “My Love”

Good news everyone: Radio has been saved! Drake recently called into Zane Lowe’s new show on Beats1 radio and in addition to saying “aboot” and talking Wimbledon, released a new collaboration with Majid Jordan titles “My Love.” Drake also announced that he’ll be launching OVO Radio on Beats1 tomorrow night, and if his recent tweet is any clue, his first show will be a soundclash with Oliver.

“My Love” is a blend of Majid Jordan’s signature underwater synths and “Hold On We’re Going Home”-era Drake, but bumped up a tempo level higher with haunting piano keys and hi-hats. But more importantly, the 6 God reminds us that men are not your trophies. Is Drake a Men’s Rights Activist now? We’ll have to listen to his new radio show to find out! Also the “Energy” video just came out so be sure to watch that.