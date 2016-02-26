Here’s a Bunch of New Stuff from Zayn Malik, Including a “Pillowtalk” Remix with Lil Wayne



Photo via Instagram

We guess Lil Wayne isn’t mad at Zayn for using his album artwork concept because he just did a remix for Zayn’s recent solo single hit “Pillow Talk.” Produced by Ramriddlz collaborator, Jaegen the song has Wayne rapping about music’s favorite topic of the moment: putting a thumb in one’s butt. But just when you thought the Zayn wave was over he also drops new video for single, “It’s You.” Shot in a lavish mansion, the black and white video has the singer lusting over an unnamed woman. The video is also available for purchase on Apple Music and free when you pre-order his debut album, Mind of Mine. Listen to the track and watch the video below.

