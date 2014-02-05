Exklusiver Stream: Mitglieder von Baroness, US Christmas, Windhand & Yob zollen Townes Van Zandt Tribut

Dem großartigen Townes Van Zandt wird auf der Compilation Songs of Townes Van Zandt Vol. II erneut von Metal-Sängern mit einer vollen Ladung neuer Songs Tribut gezollt. Dieses Mal findet man auf der LP John Baizley (Baroness), Nate Hall (US Christmas) und Mike Scheidt (YOB)—inklusive dem großartigen Duett „If I Needed You“ von Baizley und Katie Jones. Weiter unten könnt ihr das Ergebnis exklusiv streamen, dort findet ihr auch die Trackliste und hier habt ihr einen Link, um die Platte direkt bei Neurot zu bestellen.
Tracklist Songs of Townes Van Zandt Vol II:
1. To Live Is To Fly (Mike Scheidt)
2. Pancho & Lefty (Nate Hall)
3. St. John The Gambler (John Baizley & Katie Jones)
4. Rake (Mike Scheidt)
5. Waitin’ Around To Die (Nate Hall & Stevie Floyd)
6. For The Sake Of The Song (John Baizley & Katie Jones)
7. Highway Kind (Mike Scheidt)
8. Our Mother The Mountain (Nate Hall & Dorthia Cottrell)
9. If I Needed You (John Baizley & Katie Jones)
