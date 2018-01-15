Die Sängerin der Cranberries ist gestorben

Dolores O’Riordan, Sängerin der irischen Rockband The Cranberries, ist im Alter von 46 Jahren verstorben. Wie der irische Nachrichtensender RTE berichtet, starb die Sängerin heute (Montag, 15. Jänner) in London. Ein Sprecher O’Riordans gab ihnen folgendes Statement:

Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

Seit 1990 war sie Teil der alternativen Rockband und trug maßgeblich zu ihrem Erfolg bei. Die Band legte 2003 eine Pause ein und reformierte sich 2009. Während der Pause brachte O’Riordan zwei Soloalben heraus – Are You Listening? in 2007 und No Baggage in 2009.



Die Welt verliert eine großartige Rock-Sängerin und eine vielseitige und dynamische Frontfrau. Letztes Jahr hat sie mit i-D über die Songs von ihr geredet, für die man sich an sie erinnern wird:

I think “Linger.” Or “Zombie.” A lot of people love “Zombie.” A lot of people like to cover it, I think, because it’s got a catchy chorus. It’s repetitive. And I suppose it’s angry as well. You know, you can write happy songs and sad songs and then you can write angry songs as well. You get certain emotions out when you perform that song. You get the best of it.

O’Riordans Sprecher: “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

