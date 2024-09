Food Porn ist Sex

3 ingredients!!!! Oh this looks tasty… All my favorites in one!!! Tutorial by @buzzfeedfood #foody #video #tutorial #edibleart #cookies #chocolate #chocolatechip #oreo #recipe #desserts #diy #foodie #foodvideo #bake #homemade #brownies

A video posted by Brookie’s Cookies (@brookiescookiesco) on Apr 26, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT