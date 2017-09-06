Ihr könnt jetzt das einzige Exemplar des legendären Wu-Tang-Albums ersteigern

Im Jahr 2015 ersteigerte der Pharma-Unternehmer Martin Shkreli Wu-Tang Clans Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, ein auf ein einziges Exemplar limitiertes Doppelalbum, mit welchem Wu-Tang-Chef RZA dem Thema Konzeptalbum noch einmal einen ganz neuen Dreh gab. Shkreli, u.a. wegen seiner Preiswucherei auf dem US-Medikamentenmark auch als “most hated man in America” bekannt, blechte damals stolze zwei Millionen Dollar für die Platte, von welcher er der Öffentlichkeit bisher nur Ausschnitte präsentierte. Rund um das Album, Shkrelis Person und den Wu-Tang Clan entwickelte sich die letzten Jahre dann ein ziemlich überflüssiges und hohles Beef-Ding, was unterm Strich als Schlammschlacht für Arme (Millionäre) zusammengefasst werden kann.

Martin Shkreli jedenfalls scheint von der ganzen Once Upon a Time-Sache jetzt die Schnauze voll zu haben – und ballert das Ding einfach bei eBay raus. Jap, bei eBay:

Zu seinem Angebot schreibt der “Pharma Bro” in bester Mimimi-Manier sinngemäß: “Ich wollte dieses Album als Geschenk an den Wu-Tang Clan erwerben, um ihr unglaubliches musikalisches Werk zu ehren. Stattdessen schlug mir Verachtung von ihrem (am wenigsten intelligenten) Mitglied entgegen [er meint Ghostface Killah, Anm. d. Red.].”

Darüber hinaus habe die ganze Welt nicht verstanden, dass er der Musik einfach nur einen größtmöglichen, ernstzunehmenden Wert geben wollte. Hier Shkrelis komplettes Statement:

This is the one and only Wu-Tang album.



I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output. Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music. I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have. I have donated to many rock bands and rappers over the years to ensure they can continue to produce their art when few others would.



At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration. I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash–my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand. I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear.



Martin Shkreli



Upon sale, I will represent & warranty any copies of the music I have will be destroyed. I have not carefully listened to the album, which is a double CD. There is also a finely crafted booklet which you can read about elsewhere. I will pay legal expenses for the buyer up to $25,000 to ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable.

Das aktuelle Gebot für das Album liegt übrigens bei 70.900 US-Dollar. Haltet euch ran …

