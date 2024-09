Are you listening to Alex G yet? The clever and vulneable songwriter has been honing his skills on Bandcamp for years now, releasing a ton of records and splits under the radar. But now it’s time for all of your friends, and the world to realize with his Domino Records debut, Beach Music. His lilting voice and knack for melody is on full display here, retaining its bedroom-recorded quality and yet sounding huge all the same. Listen below courtesy of Hype Machine.