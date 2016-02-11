Listen to Nicholas Jaar’s Remix of Kanye West’s “Blood On The Leaves”

For the uninformed, Barbara Kruger might be a strange figure to consider important in the world of hip-hop. But it’s her work in typographical design that lends itself to current figureheads in the scene, like Supreme’s use of her font in their own logo. It’s a subtle and quiet importance, which is why in the new short film about her work Picturing Barbara Kruger, they would use an equally subtle backing Nicolas Jaar remix of Kanye West’s “Blood On The Leaves.” The remix twists up the vocals on the track to an even higher pitch, and digitizing the percussive elements to the track.