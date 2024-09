PREMIERE: Watch Run the Jewels’ New Video for “Lie, Cheat, Steal”

tk

Last year, Run the Jewels dropped one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year with Run the Jewels 2, a record that captured the beauty in bombast production below aggressively thoughtful and progressive lyrics from Killer Mike and El-P. Now, Noisey is happy to premiere the video for one of the albums best tracks “Lie, Cheat, Steal.” And, holy hell, this video. Why do these two dudes continue to make the most average actions seem incredible? Here they are, just chillin’ in a back alley, rapping their asses off, and looking like they’re superheroes: their flashing red eyes stare into the soul of every single person watching this clip. Moreover, the video’s cartoonish aesthetic matches the feel of the record’s distinguished album art. After you watch, be sure to check out our extensive and poignant interview with Killer Mike.