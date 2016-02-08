Hear Self Defense Family’s Darkest Rock in Their New Song “In Those Dark Satanic Mills”

Self Defense Family is a machine of a band that’s constantly putting out new music with a variety of different collaborators. Seemingly every month or so, the band releases something new, twisting their style of post-punk rock into a different perspective or feeling.Today the band is premiering a new song off their upcoming 12″ EP, Superior. The song is titled “In Those Dark Satanic Mills.” Each sweeping strum in the track gives nods to groups like Killing Joke, finely tuning the sound of their guitars to perfectly match the forlorn vocals. It’s a dark, powerful track that allows complex feelings to rise from an uncomplicated, well-written track.

Stream the song below, and pre-order your copy of Superior from Run For Cover right here.

Catch SDF on tour:

03/17 Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

03/19 Dallas, TX @ Spillover Music Fest

03/22 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock

03/23 Boise, ID @ The Shredder

03/24 Seattle, WA @ Funhouse

03/25 Vancouver, BC @ 333

03/26 Portland, OR @ Analog Cafe

03/27 Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium