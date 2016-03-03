PREMIERE: Grab Some Kleenex and Listen to Dustin Kensrue of Thrice cover Brand New’s “Jesus Christ”

Photo via Dustin Kensrue

Brand New’s discography is arguably one of the most worshiped collection of four records in the scene. Each record tells a story in the development of its primary songwriters, resulting in songs that carry a resonance other bands hope to match.

Videos by VICE

Dustin Kensrue has been just as responsible for songs that innately resonate with people, as the lead singer of post-hardcore favorite Thrice. For years, Kensrue has been striking his own as a solo artist and is about to release his third record Thoughts That Float On A Different Blood. So really, who better to tackle one of Brand New’s crown jewels, “Jesus Christ.” Kensrue’s cover strips down the original version to its bare elements; just his own voice and an acoustic guitar. He’s able to show off the raw power of his voice, giving a tangible sense of heat to the track. The cover follows the original’s rise in intensity, allowing Kensrue to both play the fuck out of the guitar, and instill the song with the same emotion and sincerity that made so many fall in love with the original.

Listen to the original below, and pre-order Thoughts On A Different Blood right here.