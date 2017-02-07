Wir haben mit Snoop Dogg Gin and Juice getrunken

Nur wenige Künstler haben so ein langes Durchhaltevermögen wie Snoop Dogg. Vor fast 25 Jahren gelang ihm mit seinem Debüt-Album Doggystyle der Durchbruch und der Sänger, TV-Star und Cannabis-Unternehmer ist immer noch genau so relevant. Das hat zum Teil mit seiner Produktivität zu tun – in den 25 Jahren brachte er immerhin 127 Singles raus –, aber auch mit seiner fast schon ansteckenden Freundlichkeit. Denn Charme kommt nie aus der Mode.

Genauso wie zufälligerweise auch Gras. Snoop hat sich auch einen Ruf als fast schon offizieller Ganja-Botschafter erarbeitet. Unser amerikanischer Kollege Brad Japhe hat sich mit der HipHop-Ikone in L.A. getroffen, ein bisschen „Gin and Juice” getrunken und Snoop nach seinen liebsten Stoner-Snacks gefragt und wer ihn unter den Tisch kiffen kann.

Da wir euch Snoops einzigartigen Style nicht vorenthalten wollen, haben wir uns entschieden, das Interview im Original zu veröffentlichen, damit Snoop euch seine Geheimnisse auf seine ganze eigene Art verraten kann. Anschließend gibt es eine kurze Zusammenfassung auf Deutsch.

MUNCHIES: What are we drinking? Snoop Dogg: It’s The Laid Back Cocktail prepared by Niko Novick of N2 Mixology, with one part gin, one part apple vodka, two parts fresh pineapple juice, and a splash of soda, on the rocks. You know, Martha Stewart made this same drink for me on my show. But she put a ball of ice in it, though. A big-ass ball. That motherfucker—I ain’t never drunk a drink with a big-ass ball. It fucked me up, but it was good. I never thought I’d say I liked balls, but…You gotta add that gingeriz-nale, a little pine-a-pale, and you gotta chop chop that ice.

Was trinken wir? Einen Laid Back Cocktail von Niko Novick von N2 Mixology: ein Teil Gin, ein Teil Apfel-Wodka, zwei Teile frischer Ananas-Saft und ein Spritzer Soda, auf Eis. Den Drink hat Martha Stewart in unserer Show [Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party] gemacht, nur mit mit einem riesigen Batzen Eis. Der hat reingehauen, aber er war gut. Aber das Eis muss schön klein gehackt sein.

Your friendship with Martha is unexpected yet genuine. How do you two work so well together? She different, ya know, than what I’m accustomed up. But then again she’s so what I’m accustomed to, ’cause she people. She just look different and she was born in a different era, but if you hang out with her and chill with her, she just like anybody else. That’s why it works, because she never says nothing that’s crazy in my ears. It’s always like, damn, I thought you would say that, OK. That’s why we get down, that’s why we connected, Martha. ‘Cause it feels like holy matrimony, and not holy macaroni.

Du bist mit Martha befreundet. Wie kommt es, dass ihr so gut zusammen funktioniert? Sie ist einfach anders, aber irgendwie auch nicht. Sie sieht zwar anders aus und wurde in einer anderen Zeit geboren, aber wenn man mit ihr abhängt, ist sie wie jeder andere. Deshalb funktioniert das, ich verstehe sie einfach. Ich weiß, was sie sagen will. Und deshalb gibt es diese Verbindung, wie bei einem Paar.

Foto von Jared Ranahan

You introduced a new generation to the cocktail world when you came out with your song “Gin and Juice.” Who taught you about that drink? My momma! My momma was a cold drinker in the 70s. They used to have parties at the house in the living room with a bar with the eight-track cassette player. They be drinking their gin and having a good time and partying. It represented a good time.

Mit deinem Song „Gin and Juice” hast eine ganze Generation in die Cocktail-Welt eingeführt. Woher kennst du diesen Drink? Von meiner Mutter. Sie hat in den 70ern viel getrunken. Wir hatten im Wohnzimmer eine Bar mit Kassettenspieler, da haben sie gefeiert und Gin getrunken. Dieser Drink stand einfach für eine gute Zeit.

What music do you remember from those days? The Dramatics, Marvin Gaye, Isley Brothers, Manhattans. Anything that made you dance, you know what I’m saying? Momma and them danced. The booze is what made them dance, in my eyes. Now that I’m looking at it, ’cause they always had a cup full of it. It was either in a red cup or the styrofoam cup, but they always had a cup of it.

An welche Musik von damals kannst du dich erinnern? The Dramatics, Marvin Gaye, Isley Brothers, Manhattans. Alles, wozu man tanzen konnte. Sie haben getanzt, der Alkohol hat sie, glaube ich, zum Tanzen gebracht, wenn ich mich so erinnere, hatten sie immer was zu trinken. Entweder in einem roten Plastikbecher oder einem aus Styropor.

Was it always gin for you? So many people in the rap game get down with Cognac. I didn’t do the brown, man… ’cause I’m brown enough. Too much brown ain’t good enough for you. The worst hangovers are with the brown. The ones that you be like, “Oh my god, I’m never gonna drink again.” You never got those with the clear spirits. I wanna try that all over again.

War es für dich immer Gin? Viele Rapper stehen doch auf Cognac? Das braune Zeug ist nichts für mich, ich bin schon braun genug. Zu viel Brauner tut dir nicht gut, davon bekommt man den schlimmsten Kater, nach dem Motto: „Gott, ich trinke nie wieder.” Bei klarem Schnaps passiert das nicht.

What’s the perfect party drink? Oh! Pink Panties a blended mixture of pink lemonade, gin, ice cream, strawberries and ice. I don’t think they make those no more. When I was in junior high school, going into high school, that was the drink that the little hot girls used to make when they wanted to act like they wanted to give you a shot at the title but they never gave you—they’d make that drink and get you all revved up and then you wouldn’t even get a shot at the title!

Dein perfekter Party-Drink? Pink Panties eine Mischung aus rosa Limonade mit Cranberrysaft, Gin, Eiscreme, Erdbeeren und Eis. Den gibt es nur noch selten. Als ich am Ende der Junior High School war, haben die sexy Mädchen diesen Drink immer für Jungs gemacht, um sie zu umgarnen: Sie machen dir den Drink, du wirst heiß und dann kommst du doch nicht zum Zug.

What do you have planned for 2017, Snoop? I have a movie coming out for Coolaid. I thought that record was dope. I thought it was fly. I thought it was mishandled by the record label. So what I did was I put a movie together to help you better understand where it was coming from. I got a movie that should be out in March to support the record. I got a lot of exciting artists that I’m working with. October London is one of ’em. He’s a great singer/songwriter. Doing a couple of things with my daughter, she’s singing now. Just did the Morris Day album, so be on the lookout. We also working on Bootsy Collins’ new album. Just trying to mix and match, doing a little bit of all of the above. I love making music, I love providing what’s missing in a lot of these artists that I grew up loving and I’m able to work with them now, because they still wanna make music, and I still wanna work with them.

Deine Pläne für 2017? Zu Coolaid kommt ein Film, im März wahrscheinlich. Ich fand das Album genial, das Plattenlabel hat es nicht richtig gemanagt. Also habe ich einen Film gemacht, damit ihr besser versteht, was ich damit meine. Und ich arbeite mit vielen tollen Künstlern, October London zum Beispiel. Ein großartiger Singer-Songwriter. Meine Tochter singt jetzt, mit der arbeite ich auch an ein paar Sachen. Das Album von Morris Day ist fertig und wir arbeiten an Bootsy Collins’ neuem Album. Ein bisschen was von allem also. Ich liebe es, Musik zu machen und mit den Künstlern, die ich schon früher geliebt habe, zusammenarbeiten und etwas, was vorher fehlte, rauszuholen. Sie wollen immer noch Musik machen. Und ich will immer noch mit ihnen arbeiten.

You now allow other artists to write lyrics for you. What’s that process like? I allow people to write for me because—not that I’m stuck or brain-boggled—it’s just, sometimes the perspective from the outside is better than your perspective. It’s been songs—”Sexual Eruption,” Shorty Rare wrote that song. He presented that song to me, and said, “I want you to have this song.” But he wasn’t singing, he was just talking. And I took it and put the autotune with a little bit of my vocals, and I said, “Hold on. I don’t wanna ‘T-Pain’ it. So put T-Pain right here, and put me right here.” So that’s the difference between the regular autotune songs and that one, because Shorty Rare gave me that song. He wrote it, produced it, arranged it, and I just added my flavor and do what I do.

Du lässt jetzt auch Texte für dich schreiben. Wie läuft das ab? Andere dürfen deshalb für mich schreiben, weil ein anderer Blick manchmal besser ist als der eigene, nicht weil ich irgendwie nicht weiterkomme. „Sexual Eruption” zum Beispiel hat Shawty Redd geschrieben, mir gezeigt und ihn mir gegeben. Meine Stimme habe ich dann etwas mit Autotune verzerrt, ohne dass das ganze wie T-Pain wird. Shawty Redd hat mir den Song gegeben. Er hat ihn geschrieben, produziert, arrangiert und ich habe einfach nur eine Prise von mir dazugegeben.

But you weren’t always comfortable having people write for you. I had a problem with it in the beginning because I was an MC. You know I’m a vicious MC! I wrote for Dr. Dre. I wrote for him. You’re not gonna write for me. Me and a rapper—I can’t say his name—got off to a bad start because of that. We got off to a bad start because he presented me a song, and I’m like, “Nigga, you can’t write for me!” But then he ended up going on to sell millions and millions and millions and millions of records. So it’s respect. In the art of war, I was still at the top of my game, so I didn’t need your co-writing. I got my own co-writing.

Dass andere für dich schreiben, war dir aber nicht immer recht, oder? Ich war MC, deshalb hatte ich anfangs ein Problem damit. Ich hab’ für Dr. Dre geschrieben. Für mich schreibt niemand. Ich bin mal mit einem Rapper genau deswegen aneinandergeraten – kann seinen Namen nicht sagen. Er hat mir einen Song gezeigt und ich meinte nur: „Du kannst nicht für mich schreiben, Nigga.” Am Ende hat er dann Millionen Platten verkauft. Ich war schließlich immer noch an der Spitze, ich brauchte keinen Co-Writer, ich bin mein eigener Co-Writer.

Snoop mit Bartender Niko Novick. Foto von Jared Ranahan

You’re involved with the world of medical marijuana. How you feel about the proliferation of edibles, in particular? I don’t have an on/off button with the edible. I appreciate the fact that they’re creating edibles because some people don’t like the smoke and they don’t like the way it makes you smell and so edibles is another way to medicate yourself. It’s also a great way to feel good about what you’re doing without everybody knowing what you’re doing. So I respect that, but at the same time I don’t [use edibles] because I can’t have control. I lose control of my everything when I do that, because it’s in my bloodstream, it’s all over me, and I don’t like feeling like that.

Du hast ja auch mit medizinischem Marihuana zu tun. Was hältst von essbaren Cannabis-Produkten? Toll, dass es sie gibt, viele mögen das Rauchen nicht und wie man danach riecht und die essbaren Sachen sind eine Alternative. Und so weiß auch nicht jeder, was man tut, und man fühlt sich gut dabei. Das respektiere ich, aber ich esse so was nicht, weil ich dann komplett die Kontrolle verliere, weil es in meinem Blut ist, in meinem ganzen Körper und das Gefühl mag ich nicht.

And how about legalization in your home state of California? “That’s what the world is based on now. It’s more medicated than dedicated. So, you gotta look at it like it’s healing people, it’s saving the world. Like I always say, even this for example: go to a sporting event and watch how people act when they on this; violent, aggressive. They team lose and it’s gonna be a fight. But when you at a sporting event and you on this, you ain’t finna to get into it with nobody. If your team lose it…Fuck it, they lost.

Was denkst du über die Legalisierung von Cannabis in deiner Heimat Kalifornien? Gras heilt die Menschen und rettet die Welt. Zum Beispiel beim Alkohol: Geh mal zu einer Sportverantstaltung und schau dir an, wie die Leute mit dem Zeug drauf sind: gewalttätig, aggressiv. Ihr Team verliert und sie prügeln sich. Doch wenn du Gras rauchst, legst du dich mit keinem an, wenn dein Team verliert. Scheiß drauf, sie haben halt verloren.

Wiz Khalifa recently claimed that he can outsmoke you. Any truth to this? Wiz Khalifa can’t outsmoke me. He’s young and aspiring. He on a mission. His karate is good. But he could never. Right now there’s only person who has: Willie Nelson. That’s the only person who has ever smoked me under the table. Finito!

Wiz Khalifa hat vor Kurzem behauptet, er könnte mehr kiffen als du. Ist da was dran? Kann er nicht. Er ist jung und ehrgeizig, auf einer Mission. Er ist gut, aber das könnte er nie. Der einzige, der mich je unter den Tisch rauchen konnte, ist Willie Nelson.

How do you know you’ve been outsmoked? When you wanna stop. When you’re looking for an exit. You trying to break the chain. It’s a rotation, it’s going around like a track meet—like the 4-40 relay —and all of a sudden someone hands you the baton, and you’re like, “I’m gonna go ahead and stand over here while y’all run that shit out.”

Wann weißt du, dass du nicht mehr kiffen kannst? Wenn man aufhören will und nach einem Ausweg sucht. Man versucht, auszubrechen. Das ist wie beim Sport, wie bei einer 4-mal-400-Meter-Staffel. Plötzlich gibt dir jemand den Staffelstab und du denkst dir nur so, lass die mal laufen, ich steh lieber am Rand.

On your show with Martha, you demonstrate an impressive knack for cooking. What are some foods you like to put together when you’re high? One of the best stoner snacks is fried bologna with cheese—then you gotta throw your favorite potato chips in there, inside of the sandwich. That’s just basic.

Du bist gar nicht so schlecht im Kochen, wie man in deiner Show sieht. Was isst du am liebsten, wenn du high bist? Einer der besten Stoner-Snacks ist ein Bologna-Sandwich mit gebratener Mortadella und Käse, dann noch deine Lieblingskartoffelchips auf das Sandwich, also rein.

How do you teach your own kids to drink and smoke responsibly? None of my kids drink. But smoke responsibly? Just try and be an example. Try and not be hypocritical. How can I tell them not to, when I do? It’s just the way I do. I do it very respectable. I’m not a disrespectful person. Anytime I walk into a building with a blunt, it’s supposed to happen. If you noticed today, you ain’t smelled no weed on this set, because I respect the vision of what we going. But I can act a fool if I need to, but this is not the time and the place. This is suits and ties.”

Wie bringst du deinen eigenen Kindern bei, „maßvoll zu genießen”? Keines von ihnen trinkt. Man muss einfach ein Vorbild sein, nicht heuchlerisch. Wie kann ich ihnen das verbieten, wenn ich es mache. Ich bin auch sehr respektvoll, ich spazier nicht in jedes Gebäude mit einem Blunt in der Hand. Heute zum Beispiel, du riechst kein Gras oder? Aus Respekt, das hier ist nicht der richtige Zeitpunkt oder Ort, um sich wie ein Idiot aufzuführen, hier sind wir piekfein.

How has your relationship with marijuana evolved over the years? It medicates me. I’m looking around and I’m looking at all these entertainers, rappers, athletes, how they weight fluctuate up and down and how they have problems and they can’t deal with it and they suicidal and they this and they that, domestic violence and this and that. But Snoop Dogg is only on his strict diet: this and that—not all of the above. When you start mixing all of the above, you get all of the above. But when you keep it short, sweet, and simple, you got a smooth path that you walk, and that’s what I’m on.

Wie hat sich deine Beziehung zu Gras über die Jahre entwickelt? Es ist meine Medizin. Bei all den Entertainern, Rappern, Sportlern schwankt das Gewicht, sie haben Probleme, mit denen sie nicht klarkommen, sie entwickeln Selbstmordgedanken, es kommt zu Gewalt und so weiter. Ich habe einen strengen Plan: Nur eines, nicht alles davon. Wenn man das Zeug mischt, bekommt man auch alles Negative. Aber wenn man sich beschränkt, dann bist du auf einem guten, chilligen Weg, so wie ich.

Vielen Dank für das Gespräch.