Βίντεο Δείχνουν τις Κινέζικες Αρχές να Ταπεινώνουν Πολίτες που Δεν Φορούν Μάσκες

In Xiaogan ,Hubei , young men forced to kneel on the street because they should not go out, one of the many scenes in #China during #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 湖北孝感,出门乱跑当街罚跪。#武汉肺炎 #新冠肺炎 #新冠病毒 pic.twitter.com/FfFzOVp4Cm