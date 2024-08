Βίντεο: Επιτέθηκαν σε Οδηγό στη Μέση του Δρόμου στη Νέα Υόρκη και τον Μαχαίρωσαν

🚨WANTED🚨 for a Robbery in front of 818 East 167 Street #Bronx @NYPD42pct on 5/7/22@ 7:53P.M The two individuals punched, stabbed, slashed & removed the victim’s property.💰Reward up to $3500 Know who they are?📱Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/OQ9tOjfbrQ