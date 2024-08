Μπίρα, Χόρτο, Κοκαΐνη: Οι Ουσίες Επηρεάζονται από την Κλιματική Κρίση

Under higher-warming climate scenarios, we find 100-year drought and heat events occur every 3 years, decreasing barley yields by an average 17% in those years, and increasing the price of a 6-pack in the U.S. by $1-8. Another way climate change will suck. https://t.co/ZK5GhR0gwT pic.twitter.com/hPjL7LgzMV