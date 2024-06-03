Weekly Horoscope: June 2 – June 8

This week, a celestial traffic jam is occurring in the 9th House of Philosophy under Gemini, with a new Moon, the Sun, Venus, Mercury, and Jupiter all flying through this perspective-altering astrological house. This could be a perspective-altering time, presenting the possibility of significant shake-ups in our life path, romantic relationships, finances, or prosperity.

While we’re quick to associate change with the negative, try to focus on the growth opportunities these shake-ups can provide. If there’s a problem to fix, it’s far better to find out sooner than later. And if these unexpected changes prove to be positive, well, then what is there to complain about? Either way, you have the chance to come out of this week stronger than ever.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 19 – April 19

Be wary of waging a battle against your conscious mind and your intuition, Aries. Intuition often perceives things our most forward-facing perspective doesn’t. At the very least, don’t split yourself into two halves trying to duke it out internally. There are more productive ways to handle an emotional impasse.

Your cosmic alignment suggests the worst of your struggles might occur over the weekend when your gut feelings are brought to the surface and impossible to ignore. It’s OK if you’re not ready to act on the revelations you encounter. But the stars urge you to sit with these emotions anyway and try to figure out what you can learn from them until you are ready.

Taurus: April 19 – May 20

Despite what your stubborn mindset might like to tell you, no one is immune to having their minds changed—not even you, Taurus. As an introspective new Moon flies past your ruling planet, Venus, under the 9th House of Philosophy toward the end of the week, you can expect certain ideas and beliefs to be challenged in unexpected ways.

As alarming as this sudden shift in perspective might feel, try to look on the bright side. Would you rather stay in the dark about certain facets of your life that could use improvement? Certainly, you can appreciate the importance of maintaining your mental and emotional environment. This mix-up is offering you a chance to do just that. Use it.

Gemini: May 20 – June 20

While a flexible attitude can be useful, finding something to keep you grounded is also important. Without this stability, your internal compass is liable to fall out of alignment. Great prosperity lies on your horizon, Gemini, but you’ll need to stay focused for a little while longer before it ends up on your doorstep. Now is not the time for meaningless distractions.

It’s important to note that these distractions can be pleasurable or inherently negative. If you find that you’re having to spend more time than you’d like on conflicts, pursuits, or other life events that don’t directly align with your goals, then it might be time to reconsider how you’re spending your time. Indeed, your free time is a finite resource. Make sure you’re using it wisely.

Cancer: June 20 – July 22

When life changes things up on you unexpectedly, jumping into a knee-jerk reaction or decision to compensate can be tempting. But there is more time to process this transition than you realize, Cancer. The stars urge you to sit with your emotions a bit longer before acting on them. Take the necessary time to absorb the information the cosmos has presented.

Try to avoid making any hasty decisions in the romance or finance department. Your ruling celestial body, the Moon, enters its most reflective and restorative state in alignment with Venus and the Sun under the 9th House of Philosophy toward the end of the week. During this time, it’s vital that you open your mind, not make it up.

Leo: July 22 – August 22

As someone who typically has all the answers, it can be difficult for you to exist in a state of flux. Ironically, this is precisely why a state of flux is something you need. Complete control is an impossible goal to work toward, Leo. Try working on your adaptability rather than trying to micromanage everything and everyone around you. Don’t focus so much on preventing things from happening.

Instead, the stars urge you to practice going with the flow this week. Don’t be afraid to let others lead the way. There will be time for you to return to the front of the pack eventually. But you mustn’t underestimate the value of observing the world around you without intent to change it. Just because the process is difficult doesn’t mean you’re doing something wrong.

Virgo: August 22 – September 22

You’re quick to help other people solve their problems. So, why are you so adamant about ignoring yours? If you can’t find the motivation to help yourself, then at least allow others to assist you when they offer. You aren’t a burden because you accept help, Virgo. On the contrary, letting others do for you as you do for them can strengthen your relationships tenfold.

Lean on your community a little harder this week, and try to avoid the temptation to classify everyone else’s conflicts and struggles as your own. Taking care of other people’s issues won’t make yours go away, nor will they make overcoming obstacles easier. Stop seeking stability from the unstable.

Libra: September 22 – October 22

As tempting as it might be to act on major decisions right now, there’s no need to rush into uncharted territory if you don’t have to. Let yourself acclimate to a new reality before you go sprinting forward. Your ruling planet, Venus, is in a powerful celestial traffic jam with the Sun, a new Moon, and Mercury, suggesting major shake-ups in your relationships and/or finances.

There is a major difference between anxiety and intuition. The former will insist that there is no time and you must do something now. Conversely, the latter will encourage you to mull your options over. This is where the stars urge you to keep your focus this week, Libra.

Scorpio: October 22 – November 21

Periods of great change are often uncomfortable and even scary, Scorpio. These feelings you’re experiencing aren’t necessarily a sign that you’re headed down the right path. In fact, the exact opposite could be true — we rarely evolve in comfort. If you didn’t have those butterflies in your stomach, that might be a sign that you’re staying too stagnant for your own good.

During this transitional phase, listening to your mind and body is all the more important. Rest when you need it, and capitalize on energy when you have it. Activity and dormancy are both critical elements of this process, and both deserve your respect and attention. Journaling, meditating, or talking to a trusted friend can help you achieve balance a bit more smoothly.

Sagittarius: November 21 – December 21

Your cosmic alignment indicates you’re in need of rest, reanalysis, and redirection. But be careful, Sag: someone as aspirational and restless as you are liable to take this requirement and turn it into a new project, and that’s not what this is. The stars urge you to weigh all your options and consider your goals without immediately taking steps to actualize them.

There will be plenty of opportunities to do that further down the road. For now, it’s crucial that you assess where you are on your life path without the distractions of future plans and ideas. Take stock of where you are right now. Be present, mindful, and open to the possibility that you might have to backtrack to a better spot than where you currently find yourself.

Capricorn: December 21 – January 20

More often than not, deciding not to do something requires just as much dedication and mental fortitude as deciding to do something. The stars suggest the latter more closely represents your current situation, Cap. We often consider subtraction to be the more straightforward action, but when you’re used to piling every single responsibility on your plate, this isn’t always the case.

Indeed, letting go of a new opportunity — especially when it’s one that you feel like you could handle with a bit of self-sacrifice — will be difficult for you. But just because something new pops up doesn’t mean you should take it. You never know what this subtraction could free you up to add further down the road. Have faith in the universe’s ability to balance itself out.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve never been one to fit inside the box of normality, so why would your home life be any different? Perhaps the reason you’ve been struggling with these chronic melancholy feelings is that you’ve been trying to force yourself into a mold in which you were never meant to fit. This week, the stars urge you to focus on your emotions, not others’ expectations.

As your ruling planet, Uranus, forms a harmonious trine with Ceres retrograde, the cosmos offers a much-needed motivational push to pursue that which brings you the most joy. So what if it doesn’t fit with conventions? You make your own rules, Aquarius. Most importantly, you know what fulfills your body and spirit more than anyone else. Trust yourself.

Pisces: February 18 – March 19

Just because you’re used to something doesn’t mean that you should keep it in your life. Familiarity often breeds contempt, and this is especially true when it comes to relationships or daily routines. While this isn’t a cosmic carte blanche to burn bridges willy-nilly, this could be a subtle sign to reevaluate the most comfortable parts of your life.

Are they in your life because they actually serve and empower you? Or could it be that you’re unwilling to face the alternative of releasing them back to the universe? Unfortunately, this is a complex analysis that only you can provide. Trust your gut feelings this week. Pay attention to how these elements of your life make you feel, and then go from there.