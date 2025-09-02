007: First Light Is Getting Its Own State of Play Showcase—With 30 Minutes of Gameplay

Now that we’re a couple of days away from Hollow Knight: Silksong, other games get to move up a spot on my most anticipated list. One of those games is IO Interactive’s upcoming James Bond adventure, 007: First Light.

And Sony just announced that its next State of Play will be focusing solely on that.

Videos by VICE

007: First Light getting 30-minute State of Play

Play video

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a Bond game in third person, too long in my opinion. I thought EA’s Everything or Nothing and From Russia With Love are the two best games in the series. And they were the ones who did the best job of making you feel like James Bond. So, 007: First Light, to me, has the opportunity to stand at the top of that mountain.

“In this upcoming State of Play, tune in for over 30 minutes of gameplay featuring a playthrough of Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit. The action includes everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts. Stay tuned after the playthrough for insights from IO Interactive on the intense espionage gameplay.”

I’d be worried about these stealth sequences if they came from anyone other than IO Interactive. However, knowing how they handle Hitman and what they seem to want out of this version of James Bond gives me confidence.

The last thing I want to see is auto-fail stealth. But this is an early version of the character. He’s way rougher around the edges and likely “clumsier” in his stealth attempts, which would devolve into all-out hell and gunfire if unsuccessful. I’m eager to see how physically engaging this character is in gameplay.

The 007: First Light State of Play premieres on YouTube on September 3 at 11 AM PT/2 PM EST.