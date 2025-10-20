007 First Light Theme Song Artist Reportedly Leaked

A new leak claims that Lana Del Rey will sing the theme song for the upcoming 007 First Light video game. The rumor first spread after fans discovered that the Grammy-winning artist had recently registered a new single. Could it be the new James Bond theme?

Lana Del Rey’s “First Light” Could Be the James Bond Game’s Theme

The games industry gets a lot of leaks from a variety of sources. However, this latest leak might be one of the wildest I’ve ever seen. Over on the LanaDelRey subreddit, fans of the pop singer discovered that she had recently registered an unreleased single called “First Light” with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers). Upon being initially discovered, no one had even made a connection to the upcoming 007 game.

However, eagle-eyed players who picked up on the new single’s title quickly theorized that it was the theme song for 007 First Light. The rumor is certainly intriguing, given that the new Lana Del Rey single has not been announced yet. There’s also the fact that the new single literally has the same title as the 2026 James Bond game. Adding more fuel to the fire, this isn’t the first time Lana Del Rey has written a James Bond theme song.

The singer actually created a song called “24” for the 2015 film 007 Spectre. However, the track was ultimately rejected. Apparently, Spectre had many songs in consideration for its theme, including a new composition by Radiohead.

So if this latest leak is true, it appears Lana Del Rey will finally get her first official James Bond theme song with 007 First Light. Although we should still take this with a major grain of salt. The Grammy-winning singer’s new single could just be pure coincidence.

Fans Celebrate the Lana Del Rey 007 First Light Leak

Most players reacted to the 007 First Light Lana Del Rey leak with approval and excitement. Many fans of the series pointed out that her vocal style is perfect for a James Bond theme song. However, some also argued that it was the perfect way for the 007 franchise to make it up to her for rejecting her song back in 2015.

“Literally the most based thing the 007 First Light devs could have done in terms of the theme song. Especially after she was snubbed years ago with 24,” a user on Reddit wrote. Another player commented, “As someone who grew up playing 007 video games and loves Lana, if this is true, HECK yeah! She has the perfect voice for this.”

One user simply exclaimed, “Yes. Lana Del Rey doing a James Bond song is an amazing pick. Hope it’s awesome!”

Again, it should be reiterated that it’s not confirmed that the 007 First Light theme song was written by Lana Del Rey. At this point, fans are just speculating based on the ASCAP registration. But I do have to admit that the evidence is pretty compelling.

If it ends up being true, it’s also one of the stranger ways a major video game leak has happened. 007 First Light will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on March 27, 2026. So if Lana Del Rey did perform the game’s opening single, we could hear it in the next couple of months as part of the game’s marketing.