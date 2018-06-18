1 Dead, 3 in Critical Condition After Bus Hits Fans at Dutch Festival

A bus struck four people at a music festival in The Netherlands early on Monday morning, killing one and leaving three more in critical condition. The incident occurred at 4 AM local time near the PinkPop festival in Landgraaf where Bruno Mars had headlined hours before.

The bus drove away from the scene, but police later confirmed that they had found the vehicle and arrested a suspect. Local police said that there was a “technical investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision,” though it’s still not clear if the incident was accidental or not.

Videos by VICE

The Guardian reports that the collision took place on one of the two roads that served as exits from the festival’s campgrounds. Per CBS, all four victims of the crash had attended the festival this past weekend.

This developing story will be updated as more details emerge.



Follow Noisey on Twitter.