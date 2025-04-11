1 in 10 Americans Are Low-Key Catfishing on Dating Apps

If you’ve used a dating app before, you’ve likely been a victim of catfishing (or the less severe form of deception called kittenfishing). On the other hand, perhaps you’ve been a perpetrator yourself.

Well, according to a new survey by the dating app Hily, more than 50 percent of young Americans have been on dates with people who appeared noticeably different from their dating app photos. These numbers are certainly discouraging to daters who rely on apps to form romantic relationships, especially those who are honest about their identity and appearance.

But still, some users—1 in 10 Americans, actually—actively refuse to update their dating profiles, even when they know their appearance has changed.

I mean, think about it: you’ve planned a date with who you believe to be a brunette bodybuilder, only to show up and realize they’re now blonde with an average physique. Starting a date with looming deception is not grounds for a healthy foundation.

Of course, that’s a more dramatic example, and there’s nothing wrong with either version of that individual. But if someone isn’t accurately displaying themselves on dating apps, they might miss their chance to form a genuine connection with someone who would actually appreciate their authentic selves.

According to Hily’s report, 62 percent of Millennials and 54 percent of Gen Z have gone as far as to end a date or reject a second date just because the person didn’t match their profile images.

You might be wondering: Why do people refuse to use more updated pictures?

Well, a lot of it boils down to insecurity, which is entirely understandable in today’s highly critical society. People are more afraid of aging than they are of injecting toxins into their bodies. This isn’t to say their choices are wrong but rather to shed light on the damaging expectations we put on ourselves and each other. In this culture, being a normal, flawed human can feel like an act of rebellion.

In fact, 32 percent of Gen Z women fear being judged for their appearance, while 34 percent of Millennial men just don’t think it’d make a difference either way. With over 90 percent of daters claiming they prioritize authenticity, these results are staggering.

Obviously, there’s a disconnect here. Maybe it’s time we uphold our values—one photo at a time.