1 in 4 Adults in the U.S. Suspect They Have Undiagnosed ADHD

Twenty-five percent of American adults believe they’re suffering from undiagnosed ADHD. A study commissioned by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine discovered the findings.

Typically thought of as a childhood condition, ADHD is described by the Mayo Clinic as a disorder that leads to difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior. A recent influx of social media videos shows that adults have begun to speculate that their struggles with attention, focus, and restlessness could be undiagnosed ADHD.

“Anxiety, depression, and ADHD—all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning,” Justin Barterian, a clinical assistant professor in Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, said.

Barterian noted that “symptoms of ADHD can look different between different people.”

“Some people might have more difficulty focusing on lectures or with organization,” he said, “while others may have more social difficulties with impulsivity and trouble following along in conversations.”

The study found that one in four American adults believe they may suffer from the condition. Many of those people, Barterian said, begin to suspect they have ADHD after their children are diagnosed with the genetic condition.

While younger adults are more likely to believe they have ADHD, the study found that that particular age group is more likely to be vocal about their concerns to a doctor. As a whole, only 13 percent of adults who think they have ADHD share their suspicions with a doctor.

“If you’re watching videos on social media and it makes you think that you may meet criteria for the disorder,” Barterian said, “I would encourage you to seek an evaluation from a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician to get it checked out.”