1 in 5 Adults Haven’t Had Sex in a Year, and the Reasons Are Pretty Telling

Sex statistics rarely stop you mid-scroll, but this one should. One in five adults has gone more than a year without sleeping with another person. Even the most emotionally stable among us would raise an eyebrow at that one.

A new nationwide survey of 1,000 adults conducted by Joi AI helps explain what sits underneath that dry spell. Nearly 22 percent of respondents said they hadn’t had sex in over a year, and 6 percent said they’ve never had sex at all. Although 37 percent reported sex within the past week, researchers noted the figure still dips below pre-pandemic levels. The sex recession that experts flagged years ago has not eased its grip.

When people were asked why their sex lives had slowed down, the answers reflected the state of modern adulthood. Thirty-six percent said they have no one to sleep with. Low libido hit 30 percent. Financial stress wore down 24 percent, workload pressure affected 19 percent, and mental fatigue hit 25 percent. Many also cited a lack of time or privacy. Taken together, the picture looks like a generation managing too much and connecting too little.

Emotional closeness followed the same pattern. A little more than half of the respondents said they feel close to at least one person. Nearly 30 percent said they feel close to no one, and half of that group said they wish they did. When people were asked about what they missed the most, they said emotional connection was at the top. Physical closeness followed that, with sex being third.

Coping habits vary. More than 40 percent said they use adult content as a replacement for sex. Around 17 percent mentioned trying sexting, and 8 percent rely on AI companions. Meanwhile, half of the people surveyed revealed they don’t replace sex with anything, which seems to reflect emotional exhaustion rather than a deliberate decision.

The survey did highlight some optimism. Over 55 percent believe they will be in a relationship in 2026, and 63 percent expect to have at least some sex next year. At the same time, 42 percent said relationships only make sense now if they serve a practical purpose like a financial partnership or raising children.

Nearly half listed loneliness as one of their biggest fears for the near future. They may not say it publicly, but the concern is there. The numbers sketch a portrait of adults who want connection in every form and feel it slipping further from reach.