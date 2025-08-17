10 Dating Deal Breakers You Should Never Ignore

Earlier this week, we explored “no-nos” in dating—or, in other words, behaviors and personality traits that might deter you. Now, we’re looking at deeper, more immediate dealbreakers you might notice early on in dating that would prevent you from furthering the connection.

Here’s what Reddit had to share about their dating dealbreakers.

There is nothing worse than sitting through an entire evening listening to some stranger drone on and on about their life, without them asking once about yours. Unfortunately, it’s more common than you’d think.

But then they’ll wonder why you stopped trying. Hmmm…

3. “A ‘fix me’ person. I will support you to be your best. But I am not responsible [for fixing] you.” — u/nadanope11

You can support someone who wants to heal themselves, but you can’t do the work for them. Not to mention, you should never date someone’s potential. Love them as they are right now, or leave them alone.

4. “Not brushing your teeth/poor dental hygiene on a regular basis.” — u/Ohyeahimoverhereyeah

Yeah…not sure how intimate you can get if your lack of hygiene is a deterrent.

5. “When u notice that they want to change you into ways they like more, subtle hints at [the] start, but progressively they get more ballsy.” — u/Draxxony

It’s an awful feeling to date someone who doesn’t see or value you as you are. Unfortunately, these true intentions don’t come out until you’ve already invested your time and energy into the person. Still, it’s never too late to walk away.

6. “As someone who doesn’t want children, dating someone who does is a dealbreaker. Suffered a couple broken hearts over having to make this decision…” — u/_JazminBianca

This is a common and oftentimes heartbreaking dealbreaker—but one that is completely valid on both sides.

7. “Mind games. If you still want to do that in your 20’s or 30’s you are not mentally old enough to be with me.” — u/boopnsnootshaha

Fair point. I barely have time for my own mind games.

8. “Inconsistency in behaviours and words. Nothing tires me out like people who are not clear in their intentions. I’m not going to navigate in troubled waters when I can swim in clear ones.” — u/Geremia_Visconti

It’s easy to talk a big game, but if someone can’t follow through on their promises, that’s a major red flag. These inconsistencies and misleading words will only breed resentment.

9. “Being clearly unable to have time to develop a relationship. We all have jobs, hobbies, and a social life. If you can’t administrate your time to make an effort [to get] involved with me, I will walk out of your life really quickly.” — u/Paula_Sub

We all have different needs when it comes to relationships. I, like this person, prefer to date someone who actually has time for me.

10. “Drama. At this point, I’ve been through too much s**t and value my peace way more than I value someone I’ve just met’s feelings.” u/lifesux254

Some people, no matter how old they get, bring drama into every situation they’re part of—especially when it comes to dating. This is a recipe for disaster in relationships. It’s best to just cut your ties before