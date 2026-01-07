10 Games to look out for in January 2026.

January 2026 sets up the next year of video game releases, with several titles for gaming fans to keep their eye on. If you’re looking for exciting new titles to play during this month, then you’ll want to be sure to keep tabs on these games. From adorable cozy adventures to fast-paced PVP shooters or new JRPG entries, these ten games are some of the top contenders for January 2026.

Code Violet

Code Violet is a PS5-exclusive third-person action horror title, launching on January 10, 2026. In this game, players take on the role of Violet Sinclair, who has been torn from her timeframe. Violet wakes up in the Aion Bioengineering Complex, filled to the brim with threats such as hostile forces and prehistoric dinosaurs. As Violet, you will need to meticulously manage your inventory, uncover the secrets of Aion, and escape the complex during an evacuation protocol – all while trying to save the ones you care for and stay alive yourself.

Videos by VICE

StarRupture

StarRupture is a first-person open-world base-building survival game from Creepy Jar, set to release on January 7, 2026. In this title, players will be able to explore the ever-changing open world of a mysterious planet, extracting resources to build and fortify their bases. Graphically, it looks very solid, with the planet providing beautiful terrains to explore and a sense of mystery around every corner. Players will need to be prepared, though, as they will also face threats from the environment and the creatures who dwell on StarRupture’s planet.

Heartopia

Heartopia is an upcoming free-to-play life simulation title due to release on January 7, 2026. In this adorably charming little world, players will be able to design their own character, build their dream homes, make new friends in-game, explore diverse hobbies and activities from games to fishing and bug-catching. There are endless possibilities, and with such a vibrant art style, who wouldn’t want to give this cute little game a try for free?

Pathologic 3

The Pathologic franchise returns with a new entry in Pathologic 3, launching on January 10, 2026. In this psychological horror title, fans play a doctor who finds himself with only twelve days to save a town from a mysterious plague. Along the way, they will have to be precise with their diagnosis, make ruthless decisions, and shape the future of the town. You will examine individuals, order quarantines, and earn the trust of locals. In other words, you will enable the survival of the town through your own approach and rules. And if you make a mistake? Well, you’re able to manipulate time to go back for a do-over.

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check

A fun new simulator concept arrives on January 13, 2026, in the form of Quarantine Zone: The Last Check. As the title suggests, players take on the role of an officer at a quarantine checkpoint, evaluating individuals seeking refuge during a zombie outbreak. You’ll have to use all of the tools and gadgets at your disposal to identify who is safe and who may be infected, and then decide who gets to enter the safe zone. Humanity’s survival rests in your hands!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon

A brand-new entry in the Trails series arrives with The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon, launching on January 15. For any JRPG fan looking for a fresh release to pick up, this game is one of the top contenders for early 2026. Players will be able to explore the Calvard Republic, switching between three different protagonists, develop connections with other characters, and master the skills of turn-based combat.

With three intertwining story paths, players are sure to be drawn into the mystery of the narrative as they work towards uncovering the secrets of Calvard Republic. There are also new gameplay mechanics added to the battle system introduced in Trails through Daybreak, enabling players full control of Field and Command Battles.

Highguard

Highguard is the anticipated upcoming PvP shooter from the devs behind Apex Legends and Titanfall. In Highguard, players are arcane gunslingers known as Wardens, who will ride, fight, and raid their way to take control of a mythical continent. Players can take on rival Warden Crews to claim the Shieldbreaker, then use this device to break into enemy bases and destroy them. It certainly sounds like it will be a fun, hectic, and chaotic frenzy for all. Highguard launches on January 27, 2026.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Another free-to-play title launches on January 28, 2026, with The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. The game is based on the anime/manga series of the same name, taking an Action RPG approach where players will step into the shoes of Prince Tristan of Liones and explore an open-world Britannia. Fans of the franchise will be thrilled to build teams from a diverse roster of heroes, including classic fan-favorite picks. Each character has its own unique set of abilities, letting fans lean into their personal playstyle.

In addition to this, there will also be new faces to meet with the introduction of original heroes making their debut in the game. If combat isn’t your thing, you’ll also be able to enjoy plenty of activities such as fishing, exploration, cooking, dungeon diving, and treasure hunting. For a free-to-play title, it certainly seems worth a try – especially if you’re an anime enthusiast!

Cairn

The creators of Haven and Furi bring a new survival-climber option on January 30 with Cairn. In Cairn, players will need to manage their resources and plan their climbing route with the utmost precision, aiming to reach the summit of a never-before climbed Mount Kami.

From utilizing pitons to finding the best holds during your ascent, this realistic simulation enables intuitive climbing – and you will fall if you happen to miss a step! You’ll meet unexpected companions along the way, and discover what climber Aava is willing to undergo in order to complete her dream.

Code Vein II

Code Vein II marks the arrival of Bandai Namco’s JPRG title, releasing on January 30. This new entry focuses on unique and engaging combat mechanics. Players draw blood from their enemies to unleash various skills. With a brand-new build system, fans are able to customize their weapons and loadout to suit their own playstyle.

Players can embark on adventures alongside powerful allies who will fight at their side, even enhancing their skillset. Each partner has their own combat style, and the potential to offer deep connections that will shape the outcome of your journey through a future world where humans and Revenants coexist.