10 Hip-Hop and R&B Artists Who Are Long Overdue to Perform an NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Performing an NPR Tiny Desk concert has become a part of many artists’ bucket lists. The platform allows them to strip back all the grand production and professional mixing in favor of live instrumentation. For R&B artists, it spotlights their strong vocal capabilities. For hip-hop artists, it allows them to rap over a live band, re-contextualizing their music as a result.

Within the last month, NPR has hosted a multitude of amazing Black artists, from Gospel crooners like Fred Hammond to throwback rap stars like Bow Wow. However, there is still an abundance of artists who could absolutely thrive behind the Tiny Desk stage. Noisey has selected 10 artists in hip-hop and R&B alike who would thrive in the setting.

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10 Artists Who Would Be Amazing Choices to Perform Their Own Tiny Desk Concert

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André 3000

His Outkast partner, Big Boi, has already dazzled on NPR in the past alongside Dungeon Family royalty Sleepy Brown. Whether he would riddle through his iconic rap verses or tinker around with more jazzy, spiritual Flute jams, André 3000 would fit seamlessly in the Tiny Desk setting. Given that he’s already performed in the New York Times newsroom, he’s already proven he can work the format with ease.

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Lloyd

Lloyd has a treasure chest of hits on his hands, and he frequently goes viral on Instagram and TikTok for his performances of them. A Tiny Desk would be no different for the R&B legend.

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Blu

A band could make for some interesting interpolations of Blu’s raw, soulful, sample-driven rap records. Looking back at mixtapes like Her Favorite Colo(u)r and the GODlee Barnes LP, he’d opt for rough mixes, making for a deeply textured listening experience. A live band would only accentuate that feeling.

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Brandy

Brandy has the kind of pristine vocals that would dazzle in a Tiny Desk setting. Moreover, her best work sees her croon over delicate, shimmering chords like on “Always on My Mind”. In a live setting, it should make for an incredibly tender, intimate performance.

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Isaiah Rashad

Isaiah Rashad told Noisey back in 2025 that he was most excited to play with a live band for his album IT’S BEEN AWFUL. “We did it in Europe on the last [tour]. I wish I could’ve did it the whole time. The first time I played with a band was with this guy, Tony Royster Jr., one of Jay-Z’s drummers. That was the coldest drummer I’ve ever seen, the first time I ever did something like that,” he recalled.

A Tiny Desk setting would allow Rashad to tinker with the style once again for his latest funk-inspired record.

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Anita Baker

Anita Baker’s voice will always sound amazing. If she came out of hiding for a rare performance, hearing her angelic vocals over gorgeous piano chords would be a blissful experience.

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Ja Rule

Watching Bow Wow riddle through his hits immediately made me think of other hitmakers who might thrive in the Tiny Desk medium. Perhaps a performance could change people’s perception of Ja Rule, who is historically ridiculed over his beef with 50 Cent.

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Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is the rare talent who could command a room as an actor, comedian, and singer all at once. His standup specials and his sitcom in the 90s proved as much, with him wielding all three talents at once. Consequently, a small, intimate setting like a Tiny Desk would fit him like a glove.

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MAVI

MAVI has such a strong presence on his songs. Whether he’d flexing or rapping revealing confessionals, his voice booms out of speakers and headphones. That same grandiose effect would pierce through live band instrumentation with ease.

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Musiq Soulchild

Musiq Soulchild has proven in the past that he can blow away viewers in a Tiny Desk setting. For multi-instrumentalist Adam Blackstone’s performance, he sang the tender “Teachme”, quickly reminding us of how strong his collection of hits are. A standalone performance would only amplify that notion, hearing gorgeous guitars and pianos on records like “Halfcrazy” and “Love”.