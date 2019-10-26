10 iconic celebrity looks to recreate for halloween

This Halloween, if you’re looking to be a little more creative than your average witch or “festival goer,” we’ve got you covered. There is no better costume than one taken directly from the early 00s — a time of low-rise jeans, heart-shaped sunglasses, and trucker hats — where the fashion was so bad it was somehow good.

There are so many iconic looks from this era that are just excessive and outrageous enough to be recognized. And with most of the trends coming back into style, most of these pieces won’t be too hard to find. We’ve got your throwback celeb costume inspo right here, from Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’s iconic double denim to Destiny’s Child’s coordinating camouflage.

Justin and Britney

There is not a millennial on this planet who doesn’t remember Justin and Britney rolling up to the American Music Awards red carpet, both absolutely drowning in denim. What was it about the early 2000s that forced everyone to match with their boyfriend, best friend, neighbor, etc.? We’re not sure, but who doesn’t want a partner who commits to a Canadian tuxedo.

Charlie’s Angels

What better time to pay tribute to the original trio of crime-fighting women and their iconic 00s wardrobe, than before the release of the upcoming remake. Those all black outfits from the movie poster are almost as badass as the angels themselves.

Victoria and David Beckham

There are far too many looks to choose from when it comes to the Beckhams, but none are as memorable as the matching purple outfits they wore for their wedding reception in 1999. Even baby Brooklyn is rocking a purple top hat. I mean come on.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

In the early aughts, the only thing better than one pair of swishy cargo pants, was two pairs of swishy cargo pants. Brad is kind of notorious for turning into his girlfriends in the same way that older women over time start to resemble their purse-sized dogs. So if you’re not a Jen fan, you could take it all the way back to BP’s Gwyneth Paltrow days, which are far more serious, terrifying, and involve less cargo pants.

Paris and Kim K.

The ultimate BFF duo circa 2005. Complete with Juicy tracksuits and Sidekick cell phones.

A *young* Mary Kate and Ashley

Before the fashion empire and all the nicotine. These girls were servin’ some looks. From their cowgirl chic aesthetic to those Billboard Dad round sunglasses and chokers — they knew what they were doing.

J.Lo and Diddy

Another outfit that will be forever ingrained in fashion history. That white bandana. Those hoop earrings. That diamond cross necklace the size of a small child. So much nostalgia wrapped up into one very good couples costume.

Jen Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox

The One Where Everyone Ties Something Around Their Waist. Not to mention these looks are very VSCO girl. The only thing they’re missing are a couple of hydroflasks.

Destiny’s Child

Speaking of matching outfits: Destiny’s Child were the absolute queens of the matching outfit trend of the 2000s — all thanks to Tina Knowles. From coordinated army print looks to American flag pants to whatever TF these blue and orange things are.

Will and Jada

Makes sense that arguably the best couple in Hollywood also gives us the best costume inspo. These matching all-white ensembles are as timeless (kind of) as the couple themselves.