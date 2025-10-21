10 Iconic Spooky Songs for Your Halloween Playlist

I pride myself on creating the best mood-based and holiday-themed playlists. And since autumn is my favorite season of the year, and Halloween is my personal Christmas, I am particularly pleased with my Halloween playlist.

Of course, I included around 35 songs (and counting), but I’ve narrowed the list to just 10 must-haves to add to your Halloween playlist.

1. ‘Somebody’s Watching Me’ by Rockwell

Just listening to this song gets me looking over my shoulder, feeling like I’m in some ‘80s horror film. It’s the perfect spooky, catchy, oftentimes comical hit. I think we all deeply relate to the line: “Who’s watching me now, the IRS?” Not to mention, it features the iconic Michael Jackson.

2. ‘Psycho Killer’ by Talking Heads

For some reason, the ’70s and ‘80s seem to have the best Halloween hits. While this track obviously wasn’t intended for the holiday, it’s fitting given its theme. I mean, a song labeled “Psycho Killer” deserves a spot on every Halloween playlist.

3. ‘Halloween’ by Misfits

Do I even need to elaborate? The Misfits are iconic for their horror-themed punk sound. “Halloween” is the perfect pre-game track for your, well, Halloween party. Any time the song comes on when I shuffle my playlist, I’m instantly filled with excitement for the holiday and adventures ahead.

4. ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) by David Bowie

Another popular ‘80s hit is David Bowie’s “Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps),” which has that dark, chaotic sound we’re all searching for on this holiday. While it’s not specifically about the spooky holiday, its references to “scary monsters” and “super creeps” are about as Halloween as you can get.

5. ‘I Put A Spell On You’ by Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox’s version of “I Put A Spell On You” is as twisted, haunting, and dramatic as it gets—all ideal qualities of a Halloween song. The song’s overall sound is both desperate and obsessive, harping on the emotions many try to suppress. It leans into this discomfort and loss of control that accompanies heartbreak—an experience we all can relate to.

6. ‘Dead Man’s Party’ by Oingo Boingo

I don’t care what time of year it is; this song knows how to set the mood. For a song about dead people, it’s shockingly upbeat and catchy, making you want to dance the night away. Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party or getting the little ones ready for trick-or-treating, you’ll instantly feel energized in the Halloween spirit when you play this hit.

7. ‘Season of the Witch’ by Donovan

While “Season of the Witch” isn’t actually about witches (and is apparently more of a reference to the drug dealers who moved into his neighborhood), it’s fitting for a Halloween playlist. I mean, October is clearly the season of the (actual) witch. This classic ‘60s hit gives you that “goosebumps down your spine” feeling you’re seeking.

8. ‘Everyday Is Like Halloween’ by Ministry

Ministry’s “Everyday Is Like Halloween” is yet another Halloween-themed track you won’t want to forget. Its gothic, spooky sound is sure to get you in the mood for your Halloween festivities.

9. ‘People Are Strange’ by The Doors

Another song that’ll have you checking your backseat when driving at night is “People Are Strange” by The Doors. Though its sound is a bit less intense than others on this list, its catchy, haunting melody actually adds to its eeriness. It’s also deeply relatable for those who suffer from social anxiety.

10. ‘Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All)’ by Type O Negative

According to fans, this song is a humorous attack on goth girls. Honestly, though, with its creepy Halloween sound, spooky-themed lyrics, and catchy melody, it’s worth adding to your playlist—whether you’re its innocent target or not.