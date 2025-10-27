10 Last-Minute DIY Halloween Costumes That Don’t Totally Suck

If you’re anything like me, you absolutely adore Halloween yet leave your costume to the very last minute. But don’t worry: there’s still time to wow the crowd. The best part? You won’t need to break the bank in doing so.

Here are 10 DIY Halloween costumes you can make at home.

1. Witch

Witch costumes are as simple yet festive as they come. All you need is a black dress or all-black ensemble and a pointy witch’s hat to seal in the look. Of course, you can add accessories like tarot cards, chunky jewelry, and a broom. As for makeup, choose a darker, more gothic aesthetic. There are plenty of tutorials you can follow online.

2. Sun and/or Moon

If you’re searching for the perfect couple’s or duo costume, the sun and moon are an ideal pick. Last year, my friend wore all gold with a sunbeam headband, while I wore all silver with a bejeweled headband—and everyone adored it. It was the simplest costume I’d ever thrown together, requiring me to buy nothing new at all. Still, it impressed everyone at the bar.

3. Tourist

All you need for the classic tourist attire is a Hawaiian shirt, sunglasses, socks, sandals, and—of course—a camera documenting the entire night. Because what else would a tourist do than take photos of everything in sight?

4. Scarecrow

Another easy DIY costume is the scarecrow, which really only requires a plaid shirt, jeans or overalls, and some straw. Simply stuff the straw into your pockets and paint your face to look like the quintessential scarecrow. Bonus points if you have cowgirl boots to elevate the look.

5. Ghost

Okay, hear me out. I know this is one of the more “basic” costumes out there, but with the right accessories, you can turn it into an adorable outfit. For example, if you’re going the traditional white sheet route, cut it short enough that you can wear tights or fishnets with boots under it. Who says ghosts can’t be sexy?

Or, on the other hand, you can do your own ~ghostly~ makeup while wearing a tight white dress.

6. Grim Reaper

The Grim Reaper is one of the easiest yet most iconic costumes to make at home. All you need is a black hoodie (who doesn’t own one of these?) and a long black dress or cloak. As for accessories, you’ll need to create a scythe for full effect. Thankfully, you can use common household items like cardboard and tin foil to do so.

7. ‘When Life Gives You Lemons’

If you’re searching for a more comical costume idea, this one is perfect—and beyond easy to DIY. All you need is a piece of paper taped to your shirt that says “LIFE” and a bunch of lemons to hand out like Halloween candy. It’s low-effort, sure, but it’ll certainly earn a laugh or two.

8. Fortuneteller

This is a great costume idea for anyone who prioritizes comfort. All you need is loose-fitting clothing that’s great for layering, chunky jewelry, scarves, a bandana, and—of course—a magic ball or tarot cards.

9. Creepy Doll

Wanna go a bit scarier this Halloween? Consider making a creepy doll costume. This is an especially easy costume if you’re into vintage clothes, as they’ll help you create the ideal aesthetic. Of course, the most important part of the costume is the rosy cheeks and cracked skin, which effectively sell the doll-like appearance.

10. ‘404 Error’

If you’re all out of ideas, there’s always the classic “404 Error” costume. Simply write “404 Error Costume Not Found” on a T-shirt and show up as your burnt-out, messy self. It’s a costume we all can relate to today.