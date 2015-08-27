10 Life Changing Miley Cyrus Quotes About Tits from This Six Minute Interview Clip

Miley Cyrus made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel last night and there were a lot of amazing things about it—her outfit, for starters—but one of the more amazing things was the opening conversation they had about boobs that covers everything from to nipple pasties to Paul McCartney in just six minutes. Jimmy says some weird creepy stuff like “if you and I weren’t talking I’d probably be trying to get a look” but every response Miley gives is life affirming.

You can watch six minute the clip in full below, but here are ten quotes about boobs contained within that will fill you with the joy of a thousand nude beaches:

– “My dad would rather I’d have my tits out and be a good person than have my shirt on and be a bitch.”

– “I see a lot of people with their clothes on, and they’re kind of assholes. When you have your tits out you can’t really be an asshole.”

– “We were talking to Paul McCartney and I saw him not knowing how to talk to me, which – I don’t really know how to talk to Paul McCartney, so it made me very comfortable because it made him more uncomfortable.”

– “Sometimes it’s a good icebreaker. You can just be like, STOP STARING AT MY TITS and the convo just kind of keeps going.”

– “America’s actually fine with tits, it’s nipples they don’t like.”

– “The nipple that you can’t show – everyone has, but the jug part that everyone doesn’t, you’re allowed.”

– “I hate the word ‘boob’.”

– “You actually can get any kind of nipple you want. They have everything. They have light up nipples.”

– “Hashtag tit pastie.”

– “Gravity is gnarly.”

