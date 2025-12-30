VICE’s Top 10 Tech Stories From 2025

We’re getting misty-eyed over here at VICE as the Christmas trees spread their dried-out needles all over the streets as they wait curbside for post-Xmas trash pickup. Between then and the revelry of New Year’s Eve is the time for looking back at a year past.

These were the most popular new tech posts on VICE in 2025. You loved ’em, so maybe you’ll love one last look at them as we close out 2025 and head into 2026.

Videos by VICE

10. The Easter Eggs of Roku City

In our 10th place slot, we have The Easter Eggs of Roku City. This was a fun one to write. Roku’s the only playful streaming device maker, and they’ve packed their scrolling cityscape with references to famous movies and TV shows.

9. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 Are Finally on a Real Sale

Number nine reveals either a love of a good deal or a frustration with fake, always-present “sale prices.” For me, it’s a bit of both. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 Are Finally on a Real Sale.

8. The 2 Best Point-and-Shoot Cameras That Don’t Cost a Fortune.

Eighth most popular is thanks to you, shutterbugs: The 2 Best Point-and-Shoot Cameras That Don’t Cost a Fortune. I’ll give it away right now. It’s Fujifilm and Ricoh.

7. How to Get an Invite to Use OpenAI’s Sora.

It wouldn’t be 2025 anything with an AI reference. Number seven was a teaser on How to Get an Invite to Use OpenAI’s Sora.

6. You Can Upgrade Your Old, Cheap Roku to a Better Remote

You all can’t get enough of Roku, can you? The sixth most-read tech story of the year was You Can Upgrade Your Old, Cheap Roku to a Better Remote.

5. Amazon Is Killing Your Ability to Download Kindle Books Next Week

Shake an angry fist for the fifth most popular story: Amazon Is Killing Your Ability to Download Kindle Books Next Week.

4. Developer Made a Kill Switch That Activated When He Got Fired. Now He’s Facing 10 Years in Prison.

Here’s a fun one from my colleague Luis Prada. Developer Made a Kill Switch That Activated When He Got Fired. Now He’s Facing 10 Years in Prison. It must’ve tapped into people’s secret desires.

3. The Best Dumbphones (for Smarter Phone Use)

Taking bronze on the podium, The Best Dumbphones (for Smarter Phone Use) shows an interest in disconnecting, at least partly, from the always-on tech world.

2. Google Just Made It Easier to Remove Info About Yourself Online

Good to see that people haven’t been lulled into apathy regarding their privacy. Our second-most-popular story, Google Just Made It Easier to Remove Info About Yourself Online, is as relevant now as it was back in February.

And the most popular tech story on VICE of 2025…

1. Teens Are Using ChatGPT to Invest in the Stock Market

Teens Are Using ChatGPT to Invest in the Stock Market. Every word in that headline is a 2025 buzzword. It was fated to take the top prize this year.

Take a look through if you missed any of these stories the first time around, or re-read them if you enjoyed them many months ago.