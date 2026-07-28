10 New Fortnite Sprites Are Being Added on July 30

A new report reveals that 10 new Fortnite Sprites are being added to the battle royale in the July 30 patch. According to dataminers, Gem Sprite variants will be included in the Fortnite v41.30 update alongside the Peely, Llama, and extremely rare Quack Zero Point Sprites. However, they might not all be available right away.

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to the latest in-game news feed, it appears that 10 Fortnite Sprites will reportedly be added to the game in the v41.30 update this Thursday. While Epic Games initially promoted the Peely, Llama, and Quack Zero Point Sprites, the new banner image suggests that seven Gem variants are also coming.

Videos by VICE

Although the in-game image mainly promotes the Llama and Peely Sprites, eagle-eyed players noticed that it also features both Quack and Gem Sprite variants in the background. Because of this, many dataminers are reporting that the v41.30 update will likely also add the new Fortnite Sprites featured in the image as well.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Assuming the official marketing material is accurate, here is the full list of new Fortnite Sprites expected to be added in the July 30 patch:

Peely Sprite

Llama Sprite

Gem Earth Sprite

Gem Water Sprite

Gem Zero Point Sprite

Gem Duck Sprite

Gem Punk Sprite

Gem Demon Sprite

Gem Aura Sprite

Quack Zero Point Sprite

What Do the Peely and Llama Sprites Do?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has also revealed the abilities of the Peely and Llama Sprites in the new marketing material. Although it’s still unclear what level of Rarity the two new sprites will actually be. Here is what they both do:

Peely Sprite : gives players a chance to receive weapon upgrades when opening ammo boxes.

: gives players a chance to receive weapon upgrades when opening ammo boxes. Llama Sprite: pings nearby rare Sprites.

The Llama Sprite’s ability should be particularly useful for players trying to complete their collection, as it could make difficult-to-find Sprites easier to track down. However, Epic has not yet revealed the abilities of the Gem Sprites or the extremely rare Quack Zero Point Sprite.

Will Every New Fortnite Sprite Be Available Right Away?

Screenshot: Epic Games

It’s currently unclear if all 10 Sprites will actually be unlockable in Fortnite on July 30. For example, Epic added the Cube Sprite variants during the on July 16. However, the sprites were just silhouettes in the menu and couldn’t be collected until a week later, on July 23.

So, we’ll have to wait and see if Epic Games decides to stagger the release of the 10 new Sprites reportedly being added on Thursday. Interestingly, dataminers have also claimed that the v41.30 patch is currently the final update for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3.

If that’s true, then it would make sense for Epic to add the remaining Fortnite Sprites to the game, as the season would only have around a month left. However, the leaked John Wick Sprite and rumored Spider-Man Sprite have still not been released. It’s possible that more variants will arrive after the patch.