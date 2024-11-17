10 Newborns Killed in Fire at Hospital’s NICU

At least 10 newborns are dead after a tragedy in India. On Nov. 15, in the neonatal intensive care unit at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College Hospital, a fire broke out, killing many of the newborns being treated.

Authorities told the Associated Press that, of the 55 babies being treated in the unit, 10 were killed in the fire. Sixteen babies were injured as a result of the blaze.

The injured newborns are in a critical condition, authorities told the BBC. The outlet further reported that three of the deceased babies have yet to be identified.

Per the outlet, the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The AP reported that a lapse in safety protocols delayed rescue efforts. Fire extinguishers were reportedly expired and fire alarms were allegedly not functional.

“If the safety alarm had worked,” one grieving parent told the outlet, “we could have acted sooner and saved more lives.”

The outlet reported that firefighters didn’t arrive until 30 minutes after the fire broke out. At that time, the ward was engulfed in flames and smoke, per the outlet. Firefighters had to break windows to reach the babies, the outlet reported.

“We will identify those responsible for this tragedy and take strict action,” Brajesh Pathak, the deputy chief minister of India’s Uttar Pradesh state, told the outlet. “The government stands with families during this difficult time.”

Per the BBC, the state government has said that affected families will be compensated 500,000 rupees. That is equivalent to less than $6,000.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “heartbreaking” and “heart wrenching” on X.

“My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this,” he wrote. “I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss.”



