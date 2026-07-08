10 No-Skip Hip-Hop and R&B Albums That Are Officially Old Enough to Drink

2005 was quietly one of the greatest years in hip-hop history. The South started tightening its grip on the culture, while still leaving room for acts like Common and Kanye West to release timeless classics. Additionally, R&B was in a good space, with Mariah Carey dominating the charts and Chris Brown rising rapidly as one of the genre’s defining artists at just 16 years old.

For us 90s kids and older, this is going to make you feel extremely old: 2005 was 21 years ago. People born that year can officially drink a beer with the rest of us. Now that you’re feeling especially archaic, Noisey has selected ten no-skip hip-hop and R&B albums from 05 that’ll hopefully make you feel a bit better about aging.

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Ten Classic Hip-Hop and R&B Albums That Turn 21 Years Old This Year

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Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 by Young Jeezy

One of the quintessential albums if you ever visit Atlanta. Trap music may have been coined by T.I. and birthed from “Pocket Full of Stones”-era UGK, but Thug Motivation 101 embodied its grittiness the best. A sizzling monument to excess, where Jeezy’s wheezy, simple rapping made for endlessly quotable lines. My favorite lately is, “I see opportunity, I’m a opportunist/N***a ya heard what I said, I’m a opportunist.”

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Tha Carter II by Lil Wayne

Tha Carter III may have been massive enough to make Lil Wayne a full-blown superstar. But Tha Carter II was the record for him to really stake his claim as the best rapper alive. There was an evident hunger to how he rapped records like “Hustler Musik” or “Tha Mobb”, desperate to prove his place in hip-hop’s hierarchy.

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The Documentary by The Game

The Game set the bar almost unattainably high on The Documentary. His grizzled Compton street tales were masterfully crafted with an all-star unit in his corner. 50 Cent and Dr. Dre helped create a West Coast legend with their unparalleled talent to craft great hooks and grandiose records.

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The Emancipation of Mimi by Mariah Carey

If 2005 belonged to anyone, it belonged to Mariah Carey. “We Belong Together” became one of the biggest hit songs ever, where she sings about crying to Bobby Womack and Babyface when missing the love of her life. Mixed with a bountiful amount of catchy records like “Say Somethin” and “Don’t Forget About Us“, The Emancipation of Mimi stands as potentially the best album of her career.

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Late Registration by Kanye West

Kanye West was never going to be content with just being hip-hop’s everyman after The College Dropout. His musical vision always called for something bigger. Insert Late Registration, where Ye worked with Jon Brion to make something that matched his grandiose scale without sacrificing intimacy and tenderness. The legendary composer was blown away by West’s singular vision while they were working together.

“When he hears something he likes, he knows it,” Brion told MTV at the time. “He has vision, and when the guy makes quick, intuitive decisions, he just has it. I’d watch him take a rough track that I had worked on and completely stand it on its head in 10 minutes — and it’s just better. It was mind-boggling.”

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The Minstrel Show by Little Brother

An underground staple for any hip-hop fan, bridging warm Southern hospitality with a tried-and-true boom-bap sound that was irresistible. Not to mention, it features some scorching satire from Big Pooh and Phonte, prodding at how Black stereotypes were wielded by popular media.

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Rappa Ternt Sanga by T-Pain

Rappa Ternt Sanga showed an artist so talented, they tried to claim autotune was the only reason for its success. But T-Pain was a master of melody by his first album, crafting some of the sweetest, most addictive hooks you’ll ever hear on records like “I’m Sprung”.

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Some Kinda… by Dwele

A warm extension of the neo-soul sound so many R&B fans fell in love with in the 2000s. Dwele dwells exclusively in hues of browns and maroons, his songs feeling like the cozy feeling you get when eating some great home cooking for the first time in a long time.

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Self-Titled by Chris Brown

Long before Chris Brown became the certified hitmaker and face of controversy in R&B, he was just a 16-year-old with a sweet voice and great dance moves. On his debut album, they arranged the best R&B producers and songwriters in the world to work with him. The final result makes for one of the catchiest, near bulletproof R&B albums of the 2000s.

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Be by Common

Where do you go when your previous album doesn’t quite land the way you expect? Go back to basics. That’s what Common did to dazzling effect on Be, commissioning J Dilla and Kanye West to craft the project with him. To this day, it’s still regarded as one of the best rap albums of all time.

“Then there’s Common, who rhymes in a relaxed, deftly lyrical voice and offers nuggets of wisdom, whether it’s observing the desperation of young Black hustlers in Chicago on ‘The Corner’ or happily unfurling a mic-trading routine alongside West in ‘The Food,’” Rolling Stone wrote in 2022. “As an old jazz head might say, Common is fully ‘in the pocket’ here.”