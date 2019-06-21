10 of Megan Thee Stallion’s Best Freestyles to Soundtrack Your Hot Girl Summer

If you’ve heard her latest project Fever or last year’s Tina Snow, you know that Megan Thee Stallion isn’t a stranger to showing off her mind-boggling lyrical prowess. While the budding Houston rapper is popular for her seductive, anime-inspired Instagram posts and sex-positive lyrics, her UGK-reminiscent rhyme cadences in her freestyles add another layer to her appeal.

Megan was recently added to Meek Mill and Future’s joint “Legendary Nights” tour, and she has a new Apple Music documentary that drops this month, which further proves that the world is starting to take note of her lyrical skills. Her most recent freestyle with Tidal’s “Bless the Booth” series went up Wednesday and offered yet another example of how effortlessly she murders beats. We pulled together a collection of Megan Thee Stallion freestyles that prove that the creator of the appropriately dubbed “hot girl summer” continues to bring the heat while bodying a barrage of bars:

10. “Bless the Booth” Freestyle: June 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/By55zbxl49R/

In her latest freestyle, Megan Thee Stallion holds nothing back, addressing her status as one of the hottest rappers in the game and being a female rapper that actually writes her own raps (“I know you used to mediocre, I know the bar is getting lower and lower”). She also addresses critics of her sex appeal (“They don’t like me cause I’m cocky, well I cannot help that my sexy sell”).

9. “Juicy” Freestyle: July 2018

Megan certainly did Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” beat justice, easily spitting fire about her haters and bragging about her sexual prowess.

8. “Sway in the Morning” Freestyle: June 2019

In her first “Sway in the Morning” freestyle, Megan Thee Stallion addresses the source of haters’ criticism and rhymes about the importance of being an independent female rapper over 2Pac’s classic “Hit ‘Em Up” beat. Although the freestyle ends abruptly, her flows instantly leave listeners wanting more.

7. “Stalli Freestyle”: November 2017

This is probably Megan Thee Stallion’s first warning that she can outrap anybody’s favorite rapper. Megan delivers in this freestyle with her witty wordplay and outright confidence that can be heard in every line.

6. “Get Money” Freestyle: July 2018

A month after the release of her second EP, Tina Snow, Megan Thee Stallion raps like her life depends on it in one of her first viral freestyles. Over Junior MAFIA’s “Get Money” beat, Megan raps about her Texas upbringing, being a rapper while going to school, and how she can easily take anyone’s man.

5. April 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwDTnNLlFrs/

While this freestyle doesn’t have a name, Megan captioned it with “still trippin on you mf hoes,” which is basically the only appropriate title considering how captivating her sex-driven and hard-hitting flows are. The video is just over 40 seconds long, but that didn’t stop Megan from delivering a total knockout. She recorded this standing outside the driver’s seat of a car, proving her impressive bars know no geographical limit.

4. L.A. Leakers Freestyle: February 2019

Megan Thee Stallion came in swinging on Power 106’s L.A. Leakers show. Rhyming over the classic 2Pac and Snoop Dogg “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” beat, Megan comes off strong and wastes no time addressing her haters while reiterating why she’s among the best in the game.

3. May 2019 Freestyle

https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1125584123765108739

Although this freestyle is another unnamed one, it’s synonymous with anything that means “straight fire,” because that’s exactly what Megan blessed the social media timelines with. And she did it while wearing a Powerpuff Girls-inspired outfit. We stan a culturally-aware queen.

2. “Big Poppa” Freestyle: January 2019

This freestyle has so many bars that it’s hard to count, and Megan effortlessly doing it over the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” puts the icing on the cake. Megan undoubtedly brought the heat to Dallas’ K104 radio station, which shows in DJ Hollyhood Bay Bay’s reaction as he takes out his phone to capture the greatness.

1.Running Up Freestyle: March 2019

When Megan Thee Stallion pulled up to Charlie Sloth’s Beats 1 radio show “Fire in the Booth,” she fully embodied the show’s name, delivering a red-hot, lyrically dizzying freestyle featuring a wide variety of future Instagram captions and sexually empowering mantras (especially this proverb: “He say I should be nicer, well, your dick should be bigger”). The freestyle best encompasses Megan Thee Stallion’s aesthetic, and was a well-needed reminder of how hard she could flow. In case fans wanted a streamable version of the freestyle to properly learn every bar word-for-word, it was included on her latest EP Fever. Thanks, Megan.