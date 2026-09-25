10 of The All-Time Best Performances From a Rapper in a Movie

Rappers rarely turn out to be great actors. Similarly, actors don’t seamlessly transition into rapping either. Both disciplines require different forms of presence to really hook the audience and convince them of their stardom. One form of ‘aura’ relies on the ears and the other relies completely on the eyes. Most times when rappers try acting, it seems like they’re much better at one than the other. Consequently, when you see a rapper show genuine potential in Hollywood, it makes them a rare crossover talent.

But some performances are so good, they rival seasoned A-listers. Consequently, we’ve picked 10 rappers who absolutely dazzled on the big screen. We’re not talking about Will Smith and Mark Wahlberg, who rap part-time at best or had a hip-hop career that barely registers in our memories anymore. We’re talking artists who have or had careers in hip-hop you know and love, and who still made their presence felt in film.

Videos by VICE

10 Times a Rapper Had an Incredible Acting Performance in a Movie

Play video

Tupac Shakur in Juice (1992)

Every hip-hop fan felt like Tupac could’ve been one of the biggest actors in the world. They had plenty of evidence to call upon as proof. But you don’t need much more than the crazed look in his eyes in Juice. All the gravity falls on him when the movie shifts from an ordinary hangout movie to a legitimate horror film halfway through. When he scolds Omar Epps’ character, you could tell he was up for the task.

Play video

A$AP Rocky in Highest 2 Lowest (2025)

A$AP Rocky makes acting look effortless. It probably helps that Spike Lee had him play the role of another rapper. But there’s an inherent charisma where his acting feels weightless. There’s no strain; instead, he channels his charm into an earnest rage that explodes next to Denzel Washington’s similar magnetism.

Play video

Ice Cube in Boyz N The Hood (1992)

Before he moved all in on making family movies, comedy flicks, and running the Big 3, Ice Cube had real acting chops. In particular, his work with John Singleton channeled his cold mean mug into something much more somber and quietly devastating.

Play video

Big Boi in ATL (2006)

ATL was a vehicle for T.I. and his rising superstardom, but the person who walked away looking the best as an actor was absolutely Big Boi. His devilish grin and grizzled villainy felt like he brought the age of old Western movie villains into the world of Cadillacs on 26-inch rims.

Play video

Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) in Brown Sugar (2002)

Mos Def, like Tupac, is one of those rare talents who could wield the gift of rapping and acting at all-time capacities. As an actor, there was a warm charm in movies like Brown Sugar and an unsettling anger in films like Bamboozled. As someone who was against the politics in hip-hop, it’s not surprising he slowly walked away from Hollywood too.

Play video

Cam’ron in Paid in Full (2002)

Similar to A$AP Rocky, it barely felt like Cam’ron was acting in Paid in Full. Instead, he merely amplified his usual antagonism and channeled it towards the slimy character of Rico. Nothing is more hilarious and mean-spirited than telling Wood Harris, “You’ll be ‘ight. You tough right?”

Play video

Ludacris in 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Remember when Ludacris was a silly, over-the-top, animated rapper. His music videos would border on cartoonish but it never detracted from his skills as an MC. But over the years, he’s gotten a little more self-serious, whether that’s age or he’s gotten weary of people associating him with complete comic relief. 2 Fast 2 Furious was the perfect middle ground for Luda— effortlessly cool without forsaking his natural sense of humor.

Play video

Bow Wow in Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Bow Wow has always had the charm and humor of someone who could lead a sitcom. Whenever he’s allowed to crack jokes and fully unleash his leading-man charm instead of work like a Disney Channel original actor, he’s magnetic. Take his back-and-forth with Cedric The Entertainer, where they barb back and forth over the differences (and unfortunate similarities) between the old school and new school.

Play video

Queen Latifah in Set It Off (1995)

While Queen Latifah has specialized in rom-coms like Just Wright, Last Holiday, and the aforementioned Brown Sugar, Set It Off showcased an uncanny intensity. Her role as Cleo balances enough fiery rage and desperation to accentuate a real tragedy.

Play video

Ice-T in New Jack City (1991)

Depending on your age, Ice-T is more of an actor than a rapper at this point. He’s spent decades on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit that you barely realize he made “Cop Killer“. This was a similar talking point when he played Scotty Appleton in New Jack City. His role in taking down Wesley Snipes’ Nino Brown was strong, if not occasionally cartoonish.

Photo by Kypros/Getty Images