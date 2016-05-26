10 of the Best Detroit House from the Last Decade, According to Friendly Potential

DJ and producer Kyle Hall released his third album From Joy to a figurative standing ovation in February of this year. A three-LP release of stylish and fresh Detroit house, From Joy set up Hall as one of dance music’s most promising faces.

Ahead of his tour down under—which includes shows in Melbourne, Sydney (at VIVID), and Auckland—we asked the guys behind Friendly Potential, the New Zealand party people presenting him in Auckland, to share some of their favourite Detroit house from the last ten years (or thereabouts).

For more Kyle Hall, check out his SoundCloud, his incredible set at Boiler Room Detroit, and the episode of the THUMP Sub.Culture Detroit which featured Hall in his hometown.

Check out Friendly Potential’s favourite Detroit tracks below—in no particular order—and check out Kyle Hall’s tour dates here.

1. Marcellus Pittmann – “1044 Coplin (Give You Whatcha Lookin 4)”

Marcellus, one of the 3 Chairs / 3rd wave D luminaries, put this out under “Genre Free Publishing” – and it’s fitting. 1044 Copling is a straight up boogie 2-step jam that slowly builds layer upon layer. All around, a complex and nourishing synth affair.

2. Elizabeth Merrick Jefferson – “Quetzacoatl”

Monster tune from a little know Detroit native, Elizabeth Merrick Jefferson. Don’t know anything about her except that this song absolutely roasts!

3. Marvin Belton – “Love Will Find A Way”

Moodymann liked it enough to reissue on Mahoghani Music, end of story. Beautiful, uplifting jam.

4. Broodlings – “Like That”

Ultra slick Detroit house from the How To Kill crew. Work all day, play all night!

5. Theo Parrish – “Falling Up”

I mean it’s Theo, so you know; soul & feeling in every way. On the warm up or late at night, this will make everyone happy.

6. Church Boy Lou – “Weep”

Long-time hero Waajeed has been blending haunting gospel with his recent techno and house productions, bringing some light back to the dance floor.

7. Omar-S – “Thank U 4 Letting Me Be Myself”

There’s a comment on Youtube under this track that says ”Omar s saved me from killing myself. I was going go jump and friend played this track and climbed down. Bless e.” That’s all that really needs to be said about this track & Omar-S in general. Detroit 4 Life.

8. Kyle “Mother Fuckin” Hall – “Down!”

Got to be one of the most important house tunes to come out of the D in a long time. It’s KMFH in pure banger mode, twisting everything he can out of a straight-up party loop. Let’s get down, let’s get down, let’s get down…

8. DJ Bone – “Sunday Night”

Fast paced, loose dance floor antics from the Subject Detroit head, the kind of the rhythm that gets in your head and just won’t quit. DJ Bone is one of the best in the game, with a catalogue that’ll make you sweat.

10. 2AM / FM – “Poison Dart”

James T Cotton & D’Marc Cantu with the kind of late night, early morning fire that’ll make even the most hardened acid head shake. Skittery, anxious and unforgiving. Just how it should be.

