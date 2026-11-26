Ah, Thanksgiving. Arguably the greatest holiday that revolves around a dead carcass, am I right? Not to sound like an annoying vegan or anything, but isn’t the phrase “Happy Turkey Day” a bit of a misnomer? The ones that have ended up on my dinner table sure didn’t look too cheery, though it was admittedly hard to tell because their heads had all been removed.

Is this getting you in the mood to celebrate yet? No? Alright, well, before you go back to decorating your house with cartoon turkeys in pilgrim hats, feel free to peruse the Thanksgiving jokes we threw together below. We make no guarantee that they’ll get a laugh out of you, but at the very least, you can use it as an excuse to temporarily avoid your relatives.

Videos by VICE

10. BILL BURR

“I look forward to Thanksgiving, which I feel is like, you know…Halloween’s for kids, Christmas is for kids, and then Thanksgiving, that’s the one for adults, and everybody f—king blows by. You know how you know it’s for adults? There’s no songs about it.”

9. GEORGE CARLIN

“On Thanksgiving, most people give thanks for the things they have. Not me, I use Thanksgiving to ask for more things.”

8. KEVIN JAMES

“Thanksgiving, man. Not a good day to be my pants.”

7. JON STEWART

“Who doesn’t love the parade? The Thanksgiving Day Parade is tremendous. And you commemorate the Pilgrims and the Native Americans with a giant Garfield balloon. Nothing could make more sense than that.”

6. JIM GAFFIGAN

“Thanksgiving. That is all about overeating. I mean, one of the main dishes is actually called stuffing. Stuffing? What names did they turn down, ‘Cram it in’? ‘Eat till you can’t breathe’?”

5. CONAN O’BRIEN

“Finally, a Thanksgiving without a drunken uncle. Just me, my nieces and nephews and my bottle of Jack Daniels.”

4. DAVID LETTERMAN

“Thanksgiving is the day when you turn to another family member and say, ‘How long has Mom been drinking like this?’”

3. NORM MACDONALD

“Next Thursday, Americans everywhere will celebrate Thanksgiving. Or, as turkeys refer to it, ‘Murder Day.’”

2. REDD FOXX

“Did you ever stop to think, if the pilgrims had shot bobcats instead of turkeys, that we’d be eating pussy on Thanksgiving?”

1. JOHNNY CARSON

“Thanksgiving is an emotional holiday. People travel thousands of miles to be with people they only see once a year. And then discover once a year is way too often.”