10 Parties Around the World That Best Embody the Spirit of Halloween

Halloween is traditionally an American holiday, but the fantasy, outrageous costuming, and penchant for horror has the rest of the world participating. But we’re not talking about teenagers’ TP-ing trees in Glasgow, or children trick or treating in Barcelona—we’re talking about Euro-raves raging well into sunlight and Japanese funhouses with clown face pole dancers throughout the dancefloor. The true spirit of Halloween is embodied in partygoers of all walks, reveling in nihilism and doom for one night. Lucky for you, here is the definitive list of the best parties around the world that will leave you wishing that everyday was Halloween.

Plus, check out our playlist on SoundCloud or on the Apple Music player below of the darkest club sounds from the last five years, with highlights including Maya Jane Cole’s sublime new project, “Nocturnal Sunshine,” a remix of the classic Optimissed” by Skinny Puppy, and “King Night” by emotional Midwestern nightmares Salem. Yup, being a goth has come a long way since “Sisters of Mercy and sulk.”



Videos by VICE

1. Brooklyn, USA

Name: Unter

Location: Secret Basement

Headliners: Octo Octa, Dust (Live), Volvox

What’s the Deal: Drawing on fear, panic, and Eastern Front aesthetics, Unter’s theme this year is “Bomb Threat,” with suggested looks like “bombed-out orphan,” “Shrapnel Sharon,” and “Bomb Shelley, the Sexy Bomb.” Uncomfortable politics aside, this after-hours rager will have you going until 9AM with a holy trinity of Brooklyn-based acts.

2. London, United Kingdom



Name: Found Horror Series: Maya Jane Coles & Friends

Location: Building Six

Headliners: Maya Jane Coles, Damian Lazarus, Mount Kimbie, Happa, Curses

What’s the Deal: London’s renowned Found parties make a resurgence from their summer series with a two-night Halloween bender with the absolute best in deep dark house music. Building Six’s industrial interior and 3,000-person capacity is a recipe for bizarre night-long rave adventures.

3. Philadelphia, USA



Name: Cutn Paste

Location: The Barbary

Headliners: Destiny (Princess Nokia), LSDXOXO, Precolumbian, Dam Luz

What’s the Deal: Cutn Paste has become an underground legend, hosting QTPOC talent from around the world and celebrating their audience. It’s no surprise people flock from all over the East Coast to death-drop at their two-floor Halloween rager, with global bass and club tracks on the main floor and pure, dark techno and goth-industrial upstairs. A performance-heavy spectacle for those seeking to get freaky.

4. Sydney, Australia

Name: Mean Ghouls

Location: The Red Rattler Theatre

Headliners: DJ Discount Variety, Destiny’s Chill, Yung Brujo, L’Oasis

What’s the Deal: A little camp on Halloween gets you a long way, and this LGBTQI high school mixer-themed blowout is a surefire way to drink away the worst years of your life. Expect spiked punch, queen bees with moustaches, cuties in jockstraps, and more than one undead Regina George.

5. Tokyo, Japan

Name: Midnight Circus

Location: AgeHa

Headliners: DJ Kaori, Yoki, Taku Takanashi, Daishi Dance, Mitomi Tokoto, Alisa Ueno

What’s the Deal: AgeHa is notorious for their outrageous super-parties, so it’s no surprise they go all out with a two-night Halloween blowout, complete with three rooms and some of the best electronic talent in Japan. This party will definitely boast some of the most insane costuming in the world (think: bizarro, fist-pumping kawaii clowns), but there’s a chance to win ¥ 100,000, so there’s high stakes for looks.

6. Los Angeles, USA



Name: House Party

Location: Someone’s actual house in Koreatown

Headliners: Chynna, Gianni Lee, Suga Shay

What’s the Deal: LA may be known for its bougie Beverly Hills house parties, but this is the antithesis of that. Street wear kingpins Babylon Cartel and Anmlhse bring you their second house party (in an actual house), complete with red Solo cups, kids sliding down the stair railings, and a massive line-up that belongs at Los Globos. Think: Can’t Hardly Wait, but with Jersey Club and face paint.

7. Glasgow, UK

Name: Optimo presents: The Death of Espookio

Location: Sub Club

Headliners: JD Twitch, JG Wilken

What’s the Deal: After 18 years of partying on Halloween, Optimo is saying they’re calling it quits on their annual rager, making this the last Espookio ever. But don’t expect them to go quietly—these nightlife veterans have a knack for throwing the most iconic and authentic underground parties around. This death-themed celebration of gloom even has “Mr. Louis Cipher” as its master of ceremonies.

8. Barcelona, Spain



Name: Nocturna Festival

Location: Salamandra 1

Headliners: Atari Teenage Riot, Suicide Commando, In Strict Confidence, Rome

What’s the Deal: What would Halloween be without a healthy dose of Goths in their natural state—two-stepping while point and posing to their favorite live industrial group? Nocturna Festival in Spain is notorious for its live electronic performances and dark wave DJ sets. Mostly, it’s just the perfect place to meet some vampires IRL. Not for the faint of heart or non-supporters of guy-liner.

9. Detroit, USA

Name: Haute to Death

Location: Temple Bar

Headliners: Haute to Death residents

What’s the Deal: If Detroit’s legacy is its roots in the automobile industry, then Haute to Death describes itself as the champagne *pop* in the backseat, or the satisfying *snap* of breaking a hood ornament off an expensive car. This year is the Detroit mainstay’s eighth anniversary, and their Halloween edition will be perfect for the dark disco fiend who lives by the party’s hashtag #scarysexycool.

10. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Name: Blood Rave

Location: Amsterdam Studio’s

Headliners: Pump Panel, Bram Fidder, Karimooo

What’s the Deal: While it’s not quite the first Blood Rave in the world, the Blood Rave in Amsterdam really sounds like the entire experience. Fully equipped with a custom-made overhead sprinkler system dripping fake blood, acid techno, and the promise of a proper club location, this one ensures that you will be getting a premier rave experience, vampires on acid included.



Katie K Rex is a DJ, writer, and cyberpunk based in Brooklyn. Follow her on Twitter.