10 Questions You’ve Always Wanted to Ask a Deathmatch Wrestler

There’s a certain type of professional wrestling that even the spectacle’s greatest detractors would have to raise a glass towards. We’re talking, of course, about deathmatch wrestling.

Deathmatches, often involving nothing short of thumb tacs, flourescent light tubes, barbed wire, and – in the case of Australia’s Charli Evans – wooden skewers, have been having a bit of a moment recently.

They’ve always been around, but the rise of promotions like GCW, alongside the introduction of AEW and it’s more adult wrestling offering, has pushed the bloodier, more violent spectacles usually left in the 90s or early 00s back into the mainstream.

So we got to thinking: WTF actually goes into a deathmatch? How does a human being even consider being in one? And, obviously, how much does it… hurt?

We answered all those questions and more. Check it out in the video below.