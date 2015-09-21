10 Rockets Reportedly Fired Near Baghdad International Airport

At least 10 rockets were reportedly fired in the direction of the Baghdad International Airport on Monday night.

Initial reports indicate that the rockets might have targeted Camp al-Nasr, a former US military installation known as Camp Victory that is located around 5 kilometers away from the airport.

A statement released by Iraq’s Ministry of Interior said the rockets were launched from two sets of trucks in Taji, a town just north of the Iraqi capital.

“A number of Katyusha rockets landed near Camp Al-Nasr (Victory), west of Baghdad,” Iraqi security forces said in a statement, according to AFP.

No casualties have been reported, but the airport and military installation are both staging areas for Iraqi security forces in their fight against the Islamic State (IS), and have been periodically targeted by attacks over the years.

The airport sits on the western edge of Baghdad and borders Anbar Province, an area contested by IS since January 2014. Maintaining security at the airport and ensuring its ability to support commercial air traffic is seen as being critical for both the Iraqi government and the US military mission. Several air carriers suspended service in January when a Fly Dubai plane carrying 154 passengers came under fire while landing at the airport.

This attack follows a bloody day in Baghdad, where IS militants detonated bombs in Shia areas throughout the capital, killing at least 17 people.

