Picture by Danilo Parra VICE Magazine 10 Soul-Destroying Modern Pursuits Life going too well? Here are some quick and easy ways to implode it with almost immediate effect. By Amber Rawlings, Adam Christopher Smith, Emma Garland, and Kevin Lee Kharas October 20, 2026, 12:20pm Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Add Us On Google Tagged:Life, The Self-Destruction Issue, VICE Magazine Follow Us On Discover Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Ghosting Someone Might Actually Be Bad for Your Mental Health, According to Science 3 hours ago By Ashley Fike (Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) This Artist Says He’s the Best Choice for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and I’d Have to Agree—He’s Long Overdue 3 hours ago By Caleb Catlin Most Long-Term Singles Are Actually Happy Being Single, New Study Finds 3 hours ago By Ashley Fike The ‘3-6-9 Dating Rule’ Might Explain Why So Many Relationships Fall Apart 3 hours ago By Sammi Caramela