10 Southern Hip-Hop Classics Every Millennial Knows and Loves

Millennials came of age in a time when Southern hip-hop really started to rule the cultural zeitgeist. In the aftermath of Tupac and Biggie’s deaths, the South was truly united. Consequently, Cash Money Records took over in “the 99 and the 2000,” just like Juvenile declared on “Back That Azz Up“. No Limit dropped an abundance of records; UGK, Scarface, and DJ Screw were sculpting what Houston would eventually sound like. Then there was Outkast and Dungeon Family, fleshing out funky, luscious soundscapes everyone hopelessly fell in love with.

By the time the 2000s really took shape, Southern hip-hop reigned supreme. Atlanta had trap and crunk and made everyone cop the baggiest white tees you could imagine. Millennials grew up in a golden age for Southern rap. Noisey has selected ten classic records that prove how the South reigned supreme at the time.

Videos by VICE

10 Southern Hip-Hop Songs Millennials Loved When They First Came Out

“What You Know” by T.I.

Play video

The year 2006 made T.I. more than just a Southern rap star. He wasn’t just the “Jay-Z of the South” like he used to be coined. Instead, he was a bona fide superstar, releasing his acting foray ATL and his classic fourth album King. “What You Know” stands as the monument from the album, a titanic Southern hip-hop anthem and the purest distillation of what made T.I. such a great rapper.

“And Then What” by Young Jeezy and Mannie Fresh

Play video

Millennials remember fondly how black Snow Man t-shirts would get you banned from school. With records like “And Then What” and Thug Motivation 101, it’s easy to tell why people took that risk anyway.

“Go DJ” by Lil Wayne

Play video

Millennials fondly remember Lil Wayne’s obsessive determination to be heralded the best rapper alive. Everything from his countless mixtapes to his classic Carter series showed a rapper who could conjure up thousands of punchlines with ease.

“Photoshoot” by Gucci Mane

Play video

The only person more prolific than Lil Wayne with their mixtapes in the 2000s was Gucci Mane. He made rapping feel like the easiest thing in the world, wheezily imagining new ways to describe drug dealing and indulging in luxury. “Photoshoot” is one of many hits from the time, the kind of song you imagine when laying out an outfit for the next day.

“Stay Fly” by Three 6 Mafia, Young Buck, and 8Ball & MJG

Play video

Long after Three 6 Mafia made their careers with dark, disturbed records about violence in Memphis, they made one of the catchiest, most universally beloved rap songs of all time with “Stay Fly”. Few things felt as cathartic as Juicy J declaring his intention to stay fly until he meets his Maker.

“Slow Motion” by Juvenile and Soulja Slim

Play video

Where “Back That Azz Up” conquered southern hip-hop with its invigorating tempo, “Slow Motion” is all raunchy catcalling. Juvenile and Soulja Slim are incredibly horny on the record, the former thirsting for a mere sample of what a woman has to offer.

“Shawty” by Plies and T-Pain

Play video

One of hip-hop’s greatest love songs, where T-Pain stands for a woman’s honor, and Plies pledges his allegiance to his woman, regardless of labels. It’s sweet, heartfelt, and extremely catchy.

“Throw Some D’s” by Rich Boy and Polow Da Don

Play video

Who needs a second hit when your first is one of the greatest rap songs ever? Rich Boy’s thick Alabama accent with the chant to “Throw some D’s on that b***h” has stuck with Millennial rap fans for decades.

“Still Tippin’” by Mike Jones, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug

Play video

No city benefited from the rise of Southern hip-hop quite like Houston did in 2005. Frankly, the city was great for loose freestyling, which made their music so addictive and approachable. Mike Jones could tell us what phone number to reach him at. Paul Wall would come up with the most clever ways to tell you the diamonds in his grills were beaming. Slim Thug could stitch even the simplest rhymes and sound magnetic with his hefty voice. “Still Tippin’” best distills this energy with its majestic strings and chopped and screwed accents in the production.

“Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” by Dem Franchise Boyz

Play video

A trend that will likely stay with millennials is the days of baggy t-shirts. White tees would drape down past the hips to near skirt territory, baggier than ever, as acts like Dem Franchise Boyz told us how to lean with it and rock with it.