10 Things You Always Wanted to Ask a Financial Dominatrix

On paper, financial domination, also known as findom, might be one of the simplest kinks out there. Men (or “pay pigs,” as they’re known) transfer large sums of money to women over the internet. In this scenario, the sub and domme rarely, if ever, meet. It’s all done online and there is no sexual transaction. When men enter the “space”, they lavish the dominatrix with expensive gifts and money, expecting nothing in return.

Findom mistress Pramila Ganguly is an English literature graduate in her 20s, living in Kolkata. This is her full-time job and she keeps regular hours. “I work from 11 AM to 1 PM and then from 6 PM to 10:30 PM,” she told VICE.

Videos by VICE

Ganguly takes sessions with her clients online, via email, text or phone. When men ask to be “rinsed” or “squeezed”, it means they want to give her power to their wallets. We asked Ganguly how she went from being raised by a single mother, to giving school tuitions before finding her calling as a dominatrix.

VICE: What’s so unique about financial domination?

Pramila Ganguly: It is like any other fetish. It’s giving money to a Mistress. I have been in the profession for two years now. There are just three or four Indian clients who are really into this.



The client doesn’t get anything in return. He doesn’t get any pictures. In findom, there is no sex involved. If I am taking a cam session, I won’t reveal my face.

Ganguly has created a niche for herself in the hidden financial domination scene in India. Image: Pramila Ganguly

And this is all you do?

Right now this is my only job. My laptop is always open.

How does one get into the scene?

I was quite dominant from the childhood. I watched a documentary on a dominatrix once. There are glam models who are into findom. I was fascinated with them. One of my friends recommended that I give foot fetish a try. I started a Facebook page and started posting pictures of my feet. In 2015, people started asking me for “more than just a session.”

I would often post on my Facebook page about “unconditional tribute”—it’s not a fee. It is done without expecting anything in return. I would insist on unconditional selfless, tribute. I used to get some gifts, or money. My earlier gifts were shoes, heels, lingerie, stuff like that. Now I get Amazon gift cards too.

What’s in it for the pay pig?

Pay pigs get turned on by this. Once they enter the space, it’s easy to get them to spend. Once that is over, they are not in the mood to spend. Otherwise they would be ready to pay for anything. They ask “What can I do for you?” I say give me an unconditional tribute. It is usually through email or phone, sometimes over chat.

Ganguly’s January wishlist. Image: Pramila Ganguly

What else do they do?

Men pay for me. They send me texts, emails like “Can you rinse me? Can you give me your bills? How much do you spent on your date?” Then they send me the money for grocery, shopping, dates. Then there is cuckolding. They ask me “Tell me about your date.” And they reimburse the money. Even if I don’t have a boyfriend, it is just role playing. They will not get anything. I have an Amazon wish list, that only my trusted clients can access.

Do you have a lot of clients?

There are not many Indian men who are into this. My clients are usually from other countries. I was really surprised. Currently I have 100 clients. Some are permanent. Some are just one-off. Some come for a rinse, then back-off for a long time. I have a permanent, long-time pay pig from Pune. We have been in touch for four and a half years.

What’s the weirdest thing that’s happened?

One time in 2016, a person sent me more than Rs. 1 lakh. The [bank] notification went to my mother’s phone. At that time I was writing content for websites. I didn’t have my personal bank account then—I had to tell her I had a new project. He had sent me money for a new laptop and some BDSM equipment like a slogger and strap-ons.

One cash cow sent me some Rs. 30,000-40,000 in a short span of time. He insisted on being rinsed. He sent me whatever he had at the moment.

“I don’t want to waste my time meeting men for free.”

Do you know of any Indian male findoms out there?

I don’t think so.

Do you talk to anyone about this aspect of your life?

I don’t have any friends who are findommes. I don’t have a boyfriend. I don’t have friends as such.

Do you ever feel lonely?

Very rarely. Men are not important to me any longer. I want a man to fund my life. Apart from his wallet, I don’t think a man can help me. I don’t trust human beings. I don’t want to waste my time meeting men for free.

Follow Maroosha Muzaffar on Twitter.