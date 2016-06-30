10 Tips That Will Save You From Another Earth-Shattering Hangover

This article originally ran on THUMP Germany.

The plague of the hangover is as old as alcohol itself. At this point you probably know how they happen in a practical sense, and that if you continually sprint from tipsy to turnt, they’re going to keep on happening. Sure there’s hangover-helpers like ibuprofen, water, and maybe a dash of common sense, but we all know how hard it is to control yourself when the music is loud and the vibes are strong. Thus, we’ve compiled 10 tips on how you can drink without suffering the fate of another morning that hurts your brain more than college Earth science.

1. Take a picture of yourself while hungover and make it your phone’s screensaver for the evening.

The pain of your last hangover will be lodged into your subconscious and you won’t be able to escape it. Every time you’re waiting at the bar for a drink and glance down to your screen to check the time or Tinder inbox, you’ll be reminded that you probably shouldn’t order another Moscow Mule. You can even make this photo live on both your lock screen and home screen, so there’s double the reminder to take it easy.



2. Stop drinking.



This is an obvious one. There’s no possible to way to be hungover if you spend the night watching Girls. You may still wake up wondering why your life is shit, but at least you’ll be less likely to vomit.

3. Ask your friends to hold your wallet.

If you drink like a fish then your wallet flaps will be a revolving door. No money equals no drinks. Hopefully your friends have more self control than you do.

4. Limit the amount of cash you go out with. If number three seems a bit much, then you should try to keep an eye on the amount of spending cash you go out with. If you usually go to the ATM before the bar, try setting a withdrawal limit beforehand that only allows for a few drinks and a cab home.

5. Firmly stick with only one type of alcohol.



Mixing Fireball and melon vodka will make your brain feel like both a melon and ball of fire. Choose one and stick with it!

6. Pair each alcoholic drink with a glass of water.

Doing this will slow down the speed in which you get drunk, allowing the booze to work its magic in a more gentle sense. This will also reduce your likelihood of a hangover. Win win.

7. Try ordering a non-alcoholic beer.

If you find yourself feeling a little self-conscious then just ask your friends to switch the bottle’s labels for you and no one will know. It’s worth a try.

8. Sit down with a friend in the corner and listen to their problems

Perhaps you’re thinking that this will ultimately cause you to drink more, but in truth you’ll be so distracted listening to your friend complain about their sketchy landlord that you won’t even have time to hit the bar.

9. Lose your drink instead of your phone.

You lose everything when you’re drunk anyways, so why not accidentally drop that gin and tonic into the toilet too?

10. Move out of the city.

It’s a pretty radical step, but moving to a place where life moves a bit slower could possibly put the brakes on your drunken nights and colossal hangovers. Maybe you’ll even read a book or two…