10 Traits To Look for in a Romantic Partner

Choosing a partner isn’t always as simple as finding someone you like and committing to them for life. It’s important to consider their strengths and weaknesses in a relationship context.

Of course, traits like shared values and life goals are important to ensure you’re compatible with a partner. But in addition to compatibility, here are 10 qualities that are invaluable in romantic partners.

1. Empathy

Kindness and compassion are obvious positive traits to look for in a partner. However, empathy goes even further beyond that. Understanding and sharing your emotions can create a level of emotional safety for both partners involved. Rather than feeling judged or misunderstood by your significant other, dating an empathetic partner will help you feel more supported and less alone.

2. Good communication

Communication is everything in a relationship. However, this involves both talking and listening. It’s great if your partner can communicate their needs and feelings, but do they listen to yours, too? Does it feel like every time you voice a concern, it turns into a misunderstanding or argument? Your partner should make you feel comfortable discussing your thoughts and emotions, and vice versa.

3. Vulnerability

For a relationship to deepen, vulnerability is crucial. If your significant other can’t handle emotional conversations or has a difficult time processing their feelings, it can create barriers. In any relationship, each party risks getting hurt (or hurting the other person). This is simply a part of dating. If an individual can’t open themselves up to those risks, they likely won’t be emotionally available enough to form a genuine connection.

4. Ambition

Many people equate a high salary with ambition and vice versa, but this isn’t always the case. Ambition simply means having a strong desire or drive to achieve a goal. Personally, I find that far more attractive than a fat wallet. If someone is willing to work hard toward their dreams, they’re likely to put the same level of effort into other things that are important to them. Ambitious individuals are typically energetic, self-motivated, and passionate.

5. Passion

Similar to ambition, passion is another great trait for a significant other. Passionate partners tend to fuel their own sense of purpose through their talents and interests. They often bring this strong emotion into relationships, too. So long as it’s a positive form of passion (and not a toxic, destructive kind), it can elevate your relationship and keep the spark alive.

6. Emotional intelligence

Someone who is emotionally intelligent is aware of their own feelings and how to manage them. Not only that, but they likely will understand your emotions better, too. This helps you work together through conflict and support one another.

7. Trustworthiness

Trust, like communication, is crucial in any relationship. Without it, you likely won’t feel emotionally safe. Look for someone you can rely on, who is consistent, loyal, and honest. These are invaluable traits to have in a partner.

8. Groundedness

Everyone has their ups and downs in life, but if you choose a partner who is generally grounded and stable, you’ll likely navigate stress and hardship with more grace as a couple. Dating someone who is both realistic and connected to themselves brings a sense of emotional security to a relationship.

9. Respect

If your partner doesn’t respect you, your feelings, or your relationship, you probably shouldn’t be with them in the first place. Some say that love and respect go hand-in-hand. Someone who cares about you will respect your boundaries and protect your emotions as best as they can (in a reasonable manner, of course).

10. Open-mindedness

Open-minded partners are usually willing to see different perspectives and grow with you. Find someone who tries to consider every angle of a situation rather than just their own.