10 Years After Its Initial Release, ‘The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth’ Officially Gets Online Co-Op Support

The Binding of Isaac is one of the most recognizable roguelikes available, and for good reason. Its macabre styling, mixed with a grotesque sense of humor, makes it memorable for all the right reasons. However, it’s been missing something for quite some time and is receiving one of the most asked-for features for its 10th birthday. Yes, this long after its release, it’s finally getting online co-op play.

‘The Binding of Isaac’ Is Iconic and Deserves This Upgrade

As one of the earliest pioneers of the roguelike boom of the early 2010s, The Binding of Isaac has seen various DLC updates, new games, and even plenty of appearances in other forms of media. My favorite, outside of his game, has to be Isaac’s appearance in Crystal Crisis, AKA the spiritual successor to the best fighting game ever made, Puzzle Fighter. However, even with The Binding of Isaac being as popular as it is, it’s never had an official online co-op feature. Well, that changes today.

10 Years ago today The Binding of isaac Rebirth was released on steam! to celebrate we are putting the game and its dlcs on sale on steam !https://t.co/sO11m7jhKh as well as announcing that Isaac will be getting a FREE online update in 2 weeks! ( the 18th of nov. ) more info in… pic.twitter.com/T4DU5aYBw2 — 🜏 Edmund McMillen 🜏 (@edmundmcmillen) November 4, 2024

On November 18, 2024, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth will receive a massive update. This not only buffs/nerfs some of the game’s items, but also adds the highly requested online co-op feature. You’ll need to know a few things before you jump in, however. You’ll need all of the DLC. So, if you’re hoping to play with one of your pals, you’ll need all of the following DLC items:

Right now, this collection is going for around $51 on Steam. It does go on sale rather often for under $20, however. So, hold on for a little while longer if you haven’t gotten your hands on it yet. There are plenty of other fantastic roguelikes you can jump into with your friends while you’re waiting for this one to go on sale, like Risk of Rain 2. Just prepare yourself for a gross and grody journey once you finally get your hands on this collection, and bring a friend along for the ride.