10 Years Ago, George Lopez Was Arrested After Passing Out on a Casino Floor

George Lopez hasn’t had the greatest luck at casinos over the years. During a 2021 appearance at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Washington, Lopez abruptly ended his show after being stricken with an undisclosed illness. Three years later, the stand-up veteran walked off stage while performing at the Eagle Mountain Casino in California when members of the audience refused to stop heckling him. This led to a dispute with the casino until footage of the incident surfaced online.

But Lopez was having issues at gambling establishments well before then. On February 27, 2014, Lopez was arrested for public intoxication after police found him passed out on the floor of the Caesars Windsor Casino in Canada. The comedian had performed there earlier that evening and was scheduled to perform the next night as well. No charges were filed against Lopez, and he was allowed to sober up in the casino’s drunk tank before being released.

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The following day, Lopez gave TMZ what they called “the greatest statement ever,” saying, “Tied one on last night. Not feeling great this morning. I was trying to sleep it off. Unfortunately, it was on the casino floor.” A couple of weeks down the road, Lopez joked about the experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling DeGeneres, “They always say, ‘Whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,’ but whatever happens in Canada everybody knows.”

George Lopez’s Casino Arrest Somehow Ended With One of His Best Jokes

Lopez went on to say that the police in Canada were so polite that they told him they’d be honored if he’d be mayor of Toronto—an obvious reference to Rob Ford, who was the city’s mayor at the time, and had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for years. When DeGeneres asked for clarification about what exactly happened on the night in question, Lopez quipped that he was on his way to his room, but missed it by 35 floors.

You can check out Lopez’s full exchange with DeGeneres right here: