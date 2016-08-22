100% And Their Charged New Video Is All About the Cheese Platters and the Hand Claps

Image: Vimeo

100% are back to knock you out. The Brisbane trio of Chloe, Grace and Lena, will concuss you with their use of bass, drums and synths, and leave you jounced with a cool take on 80s pop, 90s house and busted EDM.

You may as well go and have a lie down now.

Directed by Helena Papageorgiou, the video for “Lost Youth”, the debut single from their forthcoming 12” EP You Are 100%, has the three, charging, dancing, rocking and hand clapping.

With Lena’s strong voice leading the charge, punchy bass lines and melodic synth create a song that is about empowerment, rocking in a room with your buddies and enjoying delicious cheese platters.

Check the video below and catch them this weekend in Sydney including an appearance at Volumes festival.

Noisey: I mentioned that the opening bass line sounds like something from The Go-Betweens. Is this something you can hear or am I mad?

Lena Danger: Maybe a little mad Tim. It’s not something we’ve picked up on ourselves but perhaps there’s something in the Brisbane River. All due respect to Robert Vickers for having a classic sound.

Both live and in your video you look like you are having fun. Was this a fun shoot?

Life is 100%, so glad you think that of us. It was really fun to shoot this clip with Helena Papageorgiou, she’s a genius and really saw our vision through even to helping us build the set and sourcing mirrors from friends. Working with someone we admire and trust like her made it easy to have fun and be silly in this shoot.

I love the balance between black and white. Even your hair is balanced. It’s like a ska/Twin Tone track for 2016.

Synergy. It’s so much easier this way. Neapolitan, black and white, or a whole cheese platter, since the three of us are so different we’ve agreed on these things that work for us.

‘You Are 100%’ is available soon on Moontown Records.

Catch 100% at these shows:

Aug 26 – Sydney at Tokyo Sing Song with Enderie Nuatal, Twinrova and Honey (Canberra)

Aug 27 – Sydney at Volumes Festival

Sep 8 – Brisbane at Bigsound

Sep 15 – Brisbane at the Foundry with Holy Balm and Scraps