100% Silk’s Latest Signing Brings the Heat on “Deeper Kenz”

A new release from everyone’s favourite outsider-house torch bearer is always cause for celebration, which is why if you nip into the THUMP office today you’ll barely be able to move for the Jaffa Cakes, cocktail sausages and bowls of badly made fruit salad that have taken up residency on our desks and decks.

The reason we’ve decided to stuff ourselves with empty carbohydrates and E numbers is simple: the Silk squad has a new member and their debut LP for the imprint is one of the most singularly enjoyable things we’ve heard in 2017 thus far.

The tracks on Philadelphian producer Deeper Kenz’s self-titled album were, “designed as tools to light up a small but intimate community of dancers and lovers,” and we cannot wait to test that hypothesis out next time someone lets us play their pub/gallery/chip shop. Focusing on finding the sweet spot between delirious disco and devout house, the eight-tracker is as propulsive as it is pleasurable.

Think Robert Hood at his most joyful, or Rahaan at his dustiest and you’re nearly there. It is ecclesiastical house at its most ebullient—and excellent. Check out the eponymnous lead track right now. Oh, and sorry, we’ve somehow managed to eat all of the cocktail sausages while writing this. Yep, all 40 of them. Yep, we do feel really, really sick.

Deeper Kenz’ self-titled LP arrives on the one and only 100% Silk on the 19th of May. Pre-order it here .

