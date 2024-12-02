Almost 1,000 Endangered Animals Returned to Madagascar in Trafficking Bust

Back in May 2024, authorities in Thailand seized 1,117 animals from an international animal trafficking operation. It was mostly a mix of tortoises and lemurs of various kinds. Now 961 of those animals will be repatriated to Madagascar where they belong.

Spider tortoises, radiated tortoises, brown lemurs, ring-tailed lemurs — animals among some of the world’s most endangered, and all of which almost sold off as exotic pets.

Had they been sold off, they all probably would’ve died very quick deaths since their natural habitats are difficult to replicate. The animals fail to adapt to their new environment, often not getting enough food and water to meet their needs. They die from malnutrition and stress when outside of their natural habitats unless the very specific conditions they need to survive are met.

Thailand held a little repatriation ceremony to celebrate the occasion. Thai authorities will officially be handing over the animals to Madagascan officials on a total of three flights operated by Qatar Airways starting Wednesday, December 4. Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment said that the repatriation of the endangered animals to Madagascar shows Thailand’s deep commitment to animal welfare.

Recently, Thailand has demonstrated its commitment to saving animals by not beating the shit out of the monkeys that have taken over some parts of a town in central Thailand, but rather respecting them and safely removing them back into their habitats.